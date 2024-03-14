IDF detects and kills terrorists who launched rocket at Gaza Border communities

IDF troops detected and eliminated on Wednesday a terrorist squad that had attempted to launch a rocket from the center of the Gaza Strip into the Gaza border communities, the military announced on Thursday.

The military said the forces carried out the strike in less than five minutes after the squad was detected. The rocket from the attempted launch fell within the strip.

In the center of the Gaza Strip, forces of the Nahal Brigade continued the operation, killing several terrorists in the past day.

During one of the operations, troops identified a terrorist squad near them and subsequently eliminated it using tank fire. Separately, ground troops, in conjunction with the Air Force, killed a terrorist via an aircraft. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. March 14, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Forces continue operations in Khan Yunis

Forces of the 98th Brigade continued to push through in Khan Yunis, where they raided terror targets and killed terrorists.

During a raid on buildings in the Hemed area, fighters of the Givati Brigade found rocket launchers, which they destroyed. In the same area, troops identified on Wednesday two terrorists whom they killed using an aircraft in joint action with the IAF.

In the area of Bani Suheila, fighters of the 7th Brigade identified a terrorist squad of three terrorists who were moving towards them. The terrorists were killed by tank fire, the military said.

In addition, the troops detected two terrorists near a Hamas weapons warehouse in the area. An aircraft attacked and eliminated the terrorists.