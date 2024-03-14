Israel plans to relocate displaced Palestinians in Rafah before offense

As Israel remains determined to continue its offense in Rafah, the IDF has planned to direct displaced Palestinians out of the area before the offense is carried out, according to a Washington Post report on Wednesday.

Israel's current plan is to move those who are located in Rafah toward the center of the Gaza Strip before the offensive actions that will be taken.

According to IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari, moving the displaced Gazans to the designated areas is to be done in coordination with other international partners. “We need to make sure that 1.4 million people or at least a significant amount of the 1.4 million will move. Where? To humanitarian islands that we will create with the international community,” Hagari told reporters.

The IDF's offense in Rafah has been a topic of high controversy, along with the issue of humanitarian aid delivery to those displaced in the Gaza Strip.

Bringing further humanitarian aid into Rafah

Hagrai elaborated that those who moved out of Rafah would receive temporary housing, food, water, and other aid. According to him, the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip will be scaled up, and the US military is expected to advance its plans to build a floating pier off the coast of Gaza for easier transfer of aid. Aid is air-dropped over Gaza, amid the ongoing the conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Hagari did not mention when the relocation of those in Rafah would take place. However, he did add that Israel's offense would be done at a time that is right operationally and in coordination with Egypt.

In a statement on Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remained determined to invade Rafah despite international pressure.

"While the IDF is preparing to continue fighting in Rafah, we are facing international pressure to prevent us from entering the area and completing the job. As the prime minister of Israel, I will repel these pressures. We will enter Rafah, and we complete our mission of eliminating Hamas to restore security for the people of Israel and bring complete victory to the country," Netanyahu said.