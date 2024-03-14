IDF prepares for humanitarian aid's maritime Gaza arrival

The military has made preparations for the arrival of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip by sea, the IDF announced on Thursday.

One such instance was a vessel carrying humanitarian aid from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) en route to Gaza, funded by the United Arab Emirates. The ship set sail from Larnaca, Cyprus, earlier this week, a process which was coordinated with Israeli security forces and as per the request of the US government, according to the military.

In addition, upon arrival, the equipment on the ship was checked for security purposes, with Israeli officials accompanying it to ensure that aid alone reached the Gaza Strip.

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza. March 14, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Aid enters Gaza through land

Earlier this week, an additional six trucks containing humanitarian aid provided by the World Food Programme (WFP) made their way into the northern Gaza Strip through the 96th Gate on the security fence, the IDF said. The process was done in coordination with the Israeli military and COGAT.

The trucks also underwent a security check at the Kerem Shalom crossing before entering Gaza.

In addition, the military noted that 12 foreign countries had airdropped more than 1,000 aid packages into the Strip throughout the past week.