IDF kills terrorists who planned to mine area with explosives in Khan Yunis

Troops of the 98th Division collaborated with the air force, closed in on terrorists in Khan Yunis and found weapons on Thursday, the IDF announced on Friday.

Forces of the 7th Brigade, along with the Givati Brigade, killed terrorists using both tank and sniper fire. Troops also destroyed infrastructures in which Hamas terrorists were located.

In a separate operation, troops identified a number of terrorists who were loading explosives onto a vehicle. They were subsequently attacked and killed by an aircraft.

In addition, terrorists were detected while they were attempting to bury explosive devices in the area. However, before they could carry out their plan, they too were killed by an aircraft, the military stated. IDF troops operate in Gaza. March 15, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Nahal Brigade eliminates terrorists during combat

In the center of the Gaza Strip, troops of the Nahal Brigade killed ten terrorists.

During one of the operations, forces identified a terror squad near them and fired shells at it. They killed an additional terrorist who had been detected in their vicinity.

In parallel, troops came into close contact with terrorists, killing a terror squad in face-to-face combat.

In the north of the Gaza Strip, in response to the launches detected on Thursday from the Strip into the Gaza border communities, the IDF attacked several terror infrastructures via air and artillery fire.