Israeli troops, special forces, continue Shifa hospital operation, kill 50 terrorists

Shayetet 13 troops, along with forces of the 401st Brigade, the 162nd Division, and the Shin Bet, continued operations in the Shifa hospital area, the military said on Tuesday.

The fighters engaged with terrorists in face-to-face combat and eliminated them.

In addition, troops located weapons in the area while assuring no harm was done to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment.

So far, during the operation, the forces killed over 50 terrorists and arrested about 180 suspects in the area, the military added. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. March 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Fighting continues in center of the Strip

In the center of the strip, in the past day, fighters of the Nahal Brigade continued to operate, eliminating terrorists in the area.

During one of the operations, the fighters identified a terrorist shooting at them. Within minutes, they killed him in conjunction with the battalion's tank force.

Troops also operated in the Al-Qarara area in Khan Yunis, where, along with the IAF, they killed terrorists and destroyed terrorist infrastructure in the area.

From one of these infrastructures, anti-tank missiles were launched at the troops earlier this week, the IDF stated.