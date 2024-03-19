WATCH: IDF strikes after Hezbollah terrorist spotted by soldier

The IDF struck a Hezbollah observation post near Marwahin in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, after an IDF observer spotted a terrorist in the structure, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

The strike was carried out shortly after the observer from Unit 869 spotted the terrorist. Earlier in the day, the IDF struck a Hezbollah building near Odaisseh in southern Lebanon.

Later on Tuesday, Israeli strikes targeted sites in Mays al-Jabal and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese reports.

Kiryat Shmona mayor warns Israel needs to 'restore deterrence'

The mayor of Kiryat Shmona, Avichai Stern, warned that the State of Israel needs to "restore deterrence" at a conference held by Makor Rishon and the Tachlith Institute on Tuesday.

IDF strikes building where Hezbollah terrorist was spotted. March 19, 2024 (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

"We need to restore the deterrence of the State of Israel. The situation we are in today is an ever-increasing erosion of our deterrence against our enemies. The State of Israel has no right to exist without its deterrence," said Stern.

"Our power of deterrence begins with unity among ourselves, and then with our army. We have no other army and there is no reason for the State of Israel to remain deterred as it is today. It does not make sense that the residents of Kiryat Shmona have been displaced from their homes for five months," added Stern.

"In the south I know what the goals are, but what are the goals and objectives in the north? The residents of the north do not know where they are headed, what the day after will look like, and what this day will look like. What's up with the threat from the north? The threat has not been removed. In such a reality, there is no way to talk about returning, and therefore, we must restore deterrence. If there was deterrence, it would be possible to finish everything in a week, so this is the first thing that needs to be done, and after that, we can talk about the day after."

Stern added that a survey conducted among those evacuated from their homes found that 40% were unwilling to return to their homes. "This must be changed. The state must understand that this is first of all in its interest. If we stop plowing the borders of our country, it is very clear who will take our place there."

"Unfortunately, we are in a situation where Diaspora Jewry is much more involved in the event than the State of Israel itself. Only now, five months after the event, are we starting to think ahead... where were these conversations before you evacuated us?"

US warns Lebanon of war with Israel if Hezbollah isn't reigned in

The Saudi Al-Arabiya news channel reported on Tuesday that the US had warned Lebanon that a full-on war with Israel would erupt unless Hezbollah responded to demands to withdraw from the border area.

According to the report, there are four main figures involved in the efforts to reach a solution to the crisis: US envoy Amos Hochstein, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri, deputy parliament speaker Elias Bou Saab, and Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. Berri and Bou Saab are serving as in-betweens for Hochstein and Nasrallah and the parties have so far failed to reach any agreement on how to end the growing escalation.

Additionally, according to the report, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the US, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., told the commander of the Lebanese Army, Joseph Aoun, two weeks ago that the US was prepared to provide substantial support to help the Lebanese Army restore control in southern Lebanon, including financial support and help deploying forces. European leaders have similar expressed readiness to provide further financial support to the Lebanese Army as well.

During a meeting of the Lebanese cabinet on Tuesday, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati referenced the fighting in southern Lebanon saying "We will continue to work towards reaching a ceasefire, halting the war of destruction and extermination, and enabling the return of the people of the south to their towns and villages despite everything that is happening."

"We are confident that the ceasefire being worked on in Gaza, despite the high tone of threats from Israel, will include the countries of the region and witness long-term stability," added Mikati.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) marked its 46th anniversary on Tuesday, with UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Aroldo Lázaro renewing calls for Israel and Hezbollah to recommit to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and work toward a diplomatic solution to the current crisis.

“Resolution 1701 has been challenged by current events, but it remains as relevant and necessary as ever,” said Lázaro. “We call on all parties to commit to implementing the resolution in full. Our more than 10,000 peacekeepers continue their critical monitoring, de-escalation, and liaison work, and we stand ready to support a peaceful resolution to the current situation.”