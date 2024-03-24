Likud MK says 'absolute victory' in Gaza war will take 1 year

MK Moshe Saada from Likud spoke recently with Udi Segal and Anat Davidov on 103FM radio. Saada referred to the war in Gaza and the protest of the families of the hostages.

Saada was asked if he understood the frustration of the families of the hostages, and he replied, "I can't understand them. I will never feel what they feel, but when I try to imagine, I understand what they feel daily. These are their children, brothers, and fathers; it is unbearable. I understand their frustration and their desire to protest.

"Some people have gone through severe trauma from everything that happened on October 7. Therefore, their cry is the truest and most accurate reaction. Right now, unfortunately, Hamas for its own reasons, from its cruelty, from the desire to keep them as a bargaining chip, is piling up difficulties. Hopefully, we'll reach a solution. There are things we all agree on that can't be; it can't be that the war stops and we retreat. We will have the problem of losing security and deterrence.

Saada's predictions for the current war and Hamas's choices

"The only problem is that then, instead of 134 hostages, you will have an entire country held hostage. We are currently defeating Hamas every day, arresting Hamas's people every day, and eliminating Hamas's people, and it is still not a complete victory because we are in the middle of fighting. It is time to fight and win, and I think that the only victory at the final stage is that Hamas will simply have no choice. Only then will Hamas realize that it has no choice but to release the hostages. Therefore, until then, we must continue to beat them daily.

"Most of Hamas's power has been destroyed. I think it will take at least a year until we can say that there is absolute victory here, and even then there will be fighting here and there, but we can say that we won."