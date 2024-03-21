Hezbollah ramps up terrorist activity in 'unprecedented' Beirut-area deployment

In the wake of the ongoing tensions along Israel's northern border, eyewitness accounts of Hezbollah deploying its forces in an "unprecedented" manner in the Dahieh district were reported by Arab World News Agency (AWP) reported on Thursday morning. The district is the stronghold of the terrorist organization in the capital Beirut.

The eyewitness recounted that "the reasoning for this was unclear," and according to him, Hezbollah terrorists have carried out checks and searches on passers-by on the main streets.

Meanwhile, the conflict against the terrorist organization, which has yet to erupt into a full-scale war, continues in Israel's north. On Wednesday, an IDF Spokesperson revealed that Hezbollah is storing dangerous materials and weapons in the heart of a civilian neighborhood deep in Lebanon. The IDF has reported on this, stating, "Since the start of the war, the IDF has been working against the strengthening of Hezbollah, harming the organization's ability to transfer weapons and attacking weapons production infrastructure."

"Hezbollah places its production infrastructure in the heart of civilian populations in southern Lebanon, specifically in Beqaa and Beirut - and uses the Lebanese people as a human shield. In documenting the size of the attacks, the number of secondary explosions and the duration of the fire at the property - constitute further proof of Hezbollah's method of operation in which it stores explosives and dangerous chemical substances in civilian villages,'' the IDF stated.

Hezbollah's potential access to chemical weapons

Apart from the dangerous chemical substances that were revealed - there are claims that Hezbollah possesses chemical weapons. Tal Be'eri, the director of research at the Alma Research and Education Center, which specializes in Israel's security challenges in the north, wrote that "according to reports, Syria possesses various types of chemical weapons - and the potential exists that they could transfer this to Hezbollah." Demonstrators hold flags during a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Beirut, Lebanon February 11, 2024. (credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)

The IDF's Arabic Spokesperson revealed this week that Hezbollah terrorists in the village of Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon hid in ambulances for terrorist purposes. It was also revealed that the ambulances belong to an association called the "Islamic Health Organization." From the analysis of activity patterns of the ambulance, it is evident that it operates abnormally between sites associated with Hezbollah after they are attacked, both without the need to evacuate the wounded and for a long time after being attacked.

According to the estimates, the ambulance vehicles are used by Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, another Shia militia, for the purpose of transferring terrorists between places in territories monitored by the IDF, as well as for transferring equipment and weapons for terrorist activities.

In addition, two individuals who operated the ambulance in Kafr Kila, Musa and Mohammad Shiite, were recognized by Hezbollah after they died terrorists associated with the organization. Unlike the two terrorists, other paramedics who were killed in the village of Hanine were not recognized as 'martyrs of the organization.'

Additionally, more evidence is accumulating that Hezbollah and Amal are using the Islamic Health Organization as a cover for terrorist activity. For example, Hossein Khalil from the town of Rashit, who was killed in an attack in Bilda in late February, was previously photographed wearing an Amal badge. After his death, it was reported that he had served as a paramedic in the aforementioned organization.