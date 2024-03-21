WATCH: Egoz soldiers raid terrorist infrastructure in Khan Yunis, kill terrorists at close range

Combat soldiers from the Commando Brigade, under the guidance of military intelligence and the Shin Bet, operated in the Hemed neighborhood of Khan Yunis, the IDF announced Thursday.

Egoz soldiers raided several buildings and fought and eliminated terrorists at close range. During the fighting, armed terrorists barricaded themselves on different floors of the building. The terrorists were then killed.

The Hemed operation was carried out in close cooperation with the Israel Air Force, which attacked terrorist targets and infrastructure in preparation for the maneuver and to assist the maneuvering forces.

Maglan arrests terrorists for investigation

Additionally, soldiers from the Maglan Unit arrested dozens of terrorists in the neighborhood who surrendered and were brought in for further investigation by Unit 504 and the Shin Bet. IDF units operating in the Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During the encounters, the soldiers located many weapons, including cartridges, weapons, and explosives.