IDF destroys 200 meter tunnel under Gaza Strip agricultural area

The IDF uncovered munitions and terror infrastructure in the Hamad area of Khan Yunis, including a 200-meter-long tunnel under a pepper field in an agricultural area, the IDF announced on Friday. According to the IDF, the discovery was part of continued operations by the 7th Armored Brigade's combat team, which has been operating in the Hamad area, eliminating terrorists and locating and destroying tunnel shafts and enemy compounds.

Footage of the 7th Armored Brigade combat team operating in the Hamad area in the Gaza Strip, March 15, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During searches in an agricultural pepper field in the area, soldiers located an underground terror tunnel approximately 200 meters long, which was used by Hamas and had weapons stored inside of it. Entrance of the 200 meter-long tunnel shaft in an agricultural area in the Gaza Strip, March 15, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The tunnel was thoroughly inspected before being destroyed

Combat Engineering soldiers inspected the tunnel for traps before destroying it.

Additionally, the soldiers located additional weapons in the area, including grenades, RPG missiles, explosives, rocket launchers, vests, and cameras.