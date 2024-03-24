AOC defends calling Israeli operations in Gaza 'genocide'

US lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doubled down on Sunday on her comments accusing Israel of genocide, made Friday before the House of Representatives.

In those remarks, Ocasio-Cortez said that Israel blocked Gaza residents from receiving humanitarian aid and food, and blamed the US for contributing to Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza.

Speaking as part of a congressional panel, cited death tolls, reported by the Gaza Ministry of Health, which is controlled by Hamas, and called for the suspension of US military aid to Israel.

"If you want to know what an unfolding genocide is, open your eyes,” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez reasserted her position

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez said that the humanitarian crisis has “crossed the threshold of intent,” accusing Israel of intentionally creating a famine in Gaza by obstructing the flow of humanitarian aid into the wartorn Strip.

Israeli military and civilian officials say that aid is being allowed into the strip, and that the problem is primarily one of distribution. Humanitarian aid falls through the sky towards the Gaza Strip after being dropped from an aircraft, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza, in southern Israel, March 21, 2024. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Since Hamas’s October 7 attacks and the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, Ocasio-Cortez has been criticized for her rhetoric and actions surrounding the war, such as failing to condemn the sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas and skipping Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s speech to Congress.