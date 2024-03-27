'March toward Palestine': Hamas releases Mohammed Deif speech from October 7

Hamas has released a recording of a speech made by Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif, arab media reported on Wednesday.

"Our people in Jordan and Lebanon, in Egypt, Algeria, the Maghreb, in Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and in all parts of the Arab and Islamic world," Deif called to the Arab world.

“Begin marching today, now and not tomorrow, towards Palestine, and do not let borders, regulations, or restrictions deprive you of the honor of jihad and participation in the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque," Deif continued.

"Go forth, light and heavy, and strive with your money and your lives in the path of God," the Hamas leader added.

According to the report, the speech is dated to the beginning of the October 7 attack. However, The Jerusalem Post could not independently confirm the date of the recording. Former head of the Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas, Khaled Mashaal, talks during an interview with Reuters in Doha, Qatar January 30, 2020. (credit: NASEEM ZEITOON/REUTERS)

Khaled Mashaal comments on Gaza hostage deal

Earlier on Wednesday, Khaled Mashaal, former Hamas leader and senior official, remarked on the hostage deal negotiations at an event for women in Jordan, according to Hamas's official Telegram channel.

"In the negotiations, we insist on stopping the aggression, withdrawing from Gaza, returning the displaced to their places, especially in northern Gaza, and providing all necessary relief, shelter, reconstruction, and ending the siege," Mashaal said, reiterating the terror group's stance earlier this week.

He added that Hamas would not release any hostages unless it attained "these goals."