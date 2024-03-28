Live Updates
Israel prepares for Rafah incursion as rescued hostages detail time in captivity

Khamenei says 'Those with the strongest media will better achieve goals' • more public sentiment is being placed on IDF instead of Netanyahu • Rescued Gaza hostage says Hamas 'treated him like a dog'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Smoke rises following an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 27, 2024 (photo credit: REUTERS/AHMED ZAKOT)
Smoke rises following an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 27, 2024
(photo credit: REUTERS/AHMED ZAKOT)

Rescued Gaza hostage says Hamas 'treated him like a dog' - report

Har also described the time the IDF rescued him, and that there was "gunfire in all directions like a movie."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
LUIS HAR (far left) and Fernando Marman (center), two hostages rescued in a special forces operation in Rafah, Gaza, early Monday morning, reunite with loved ones later in the day at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. (photo credit: IDF/Reuters)
LUIS HAR (far left) and Fernando Marman (center), two hostages rescued in a special forces operation in Rafah, Gaza, early Monday morning, reunite with loved ones later in the day at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.
(photo credit: IDF/Reuters)

One of the Gaza hostages, Luis Har, who was rescued by the IDF in mid-February, spoke to the Daily Mail in a report they released on Wednesday regarding his detainment by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

The rescue occurred at 2 a.m. where the Mail report described it as a "huge explosion which threw the 71-year-old accountant from his mattress and ripped off the door from his tiny cell-like room."

Khamenei says 'strongest media will better achieve goals' a day after Eylon Levy dismissed by gov't

The report linked Khamenei's tweet to reports of the dismissal of Eylon Levy, the English-language government spokesman, who on Wednesday was terminated from his position after being suspended.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Ali Khamenei (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ali Khamenei
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei posted on X Wednesday morning that read: "War also takes place within the media, whoever has the strongest media in their hands will succeed in achieving the goals they seek."

Since the October 7 massacre, Israel has received hostile coverage from numerous media outlets, to which Maariv reported that this was due to the failure to present correct information on Operation Swords of Iron, stating that a lot of misinformation published about the Jewish state in recent months.

US military says it destroyed four Houthi long-range drones

By REUTERS
(photo credit: FLASH90)
(photo credit: FLASH90)

The US military said on Wednesday it had destroyed four long-range drones launched by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.

Public sentiment six months into war: ‘In the IDF – not Bibi – we trust’ - analysis

That different mode of operation helps explain why trust in the IDF, and its leader, is on the rise, while trust in the government, and its head, is going in the opposite direction.

By HERB KEINON
IDF troops operate in the West Bank. March 22, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the West Bank. March 22, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Nearly half a year since the October 7 Hamas invasion, how it happened remains unfathomable.

Still fighting the war to destroy Hamas, the nation has not yet turned from the battleground to an in-depth look at what went so terribly wrong.

Graham: US won’t support Gaza war pause without hostage release

“Hamas can’t believe for a second that Israel would pause the fighting without the return of the hostages,” Graham said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks to members of the press at Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump's South Carolina Republican presidential primary election night party in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S. February 24, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALYSSA POINTER)
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks to members of the press at Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump's South Carolina Republican presidential primary election night party in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S. February 24, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALYSSA POINTER)

The United States will only support a pause to the Gaza war that includes the release of hostages, Senator Lindsay Graham (R-South Carolina) told reporters in Israel on Wednesday as he warned Hamas not to misunderstand Washington’s abstention on the recent United Nations Security Council resolution.

“Hamas can’t believe for a second that Israel would pause the fighting without the return of the hostages,” Graham said.

UNRWA suspends teacher in Lebanon over ties to Hamas

School teacher Fathi al-Sharif was put on leave for three months without pay as the UN agency investigated alleged activities "that are in violation of the Agency's regulatory framework."

By REUTERS
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Dozens of people protested outside the Beirut office of the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) on Wednesday after it put a staff member on administrative leave over possible violations of staff conduct regulations.

School teacher Fathi al-Sharif was put on leave for three months without pay as the UN agency investigated alleged activities "that are in violation of the Agency's regulatory framework governing staff conduct," the agency told Reuters in a statement.

At least eight killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The IDF carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon, the military confirmed on Wednesday. 

Security sources told Reuters on Wednesday that at least eight people, including Hezbollah terrorists, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

IDF official: 'We are at war in the North, not just with Hezbollah'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The IDF finished the command training for battalion commanders on the northern front, the Israeli military said on Wednesday. 

 "We have been at war for almost half a year now, and it does not end only with Hezbollah," Commander of the northern front, Maj.-Gen. Ori Goldin said, referring to the recent attacks on al-Jama'a al-Islamiyya terrorists in Lebanon.

Americans remain supportive of Israel, but many young voters support Hamas - poll

A large majority (79%) of American voters say that they support Israel more than Hamas, but a fifth support Hamas over Israel, including about 36% of those 18-34.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JERUSALEM SCHOOLCHILDREN hold Israeli and American flags during a rehearsal for former US President Barack Obama's visit to Israel in 2013. (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
JERUSALEM SCHOOLCHILDREN hold Israeli and American flags during a rehearsal for former US President Barack Obama’s visit to Israel in 2013.
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

Americans across the political spectrum remain broadly supportive of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, according to the most recent Harvard-Harris poll of American voters, but opinions about the war are still dependent on age, with a large contingent of young Americans declaring support for Hamas over Israel.

The overwhelming majority (91%) of Americans follow the war, and 64% say they follow it closely. A majority of both Democrats and Republicans support the United States providing military aid to Israel. This consistency stands in contrast to opinions about funding the war in Ukraine, which are sharply divided along party lines. 

'March toward Palestine': Hamas releases Mohammed Deif speech from October 7

"Go forth, light and heavy, and strive with your money and your lives in the path of God," the Hamas leader added.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The newest photo of Muhammed Deif (right) holding US dollars and a plastic cup of juice. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN'S UNIT)
The newest photo of Muhammed Deif (right) holding US dollars and a plastic cup of juice.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Hamas has released a recording of a speech made by Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif, arab media reported on Wednesday.

"Our people in Jordan and Lebanon, in Egypt, Algeria, the Maghreb, in Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and in all parts of the Arab and Islamic world," Deif called to the Arab world. 

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 34 of which killed in captivity, IDF says