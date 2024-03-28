Israel prepares for Rafah incursion as rescued hostages detail time in captivity
Rescued Gaza hostage says Hamas 'treated him like a dog' - report
Har also described the time the IDF rescued him, and that there was "gunfire in all directions like a movie."
One of the Gaza hostages, Luis Har, who was rescued by the IDF in mid-February, spoke to the Daily Mail in a report they released on Wednesday regarding his detainment by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.
The rescue occurred at 2 a.m. where the Mail report described it as a "huge explosion which threw the 71-year-old accountant from his mattress and ripped off the door from his tiny cell-like room."
Khamenei says 'strongest media will better achieve goals' a day after Eylon Levy dismissed by gov't
The report linked Khamenei's tweet to reports of the dismissal of Eylon Levy, the English-language government spokesman, who on Wednesday was terminated from his position after being suspended.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei posted on X Wednesday morning that read: "War also takes place within the media, whoever has the strongest media in their hands will succeed in achieving the goals they seek."
الشعر وسيلة إعلاميّة، والتحدّيات والصراعات في العالم اليوم هي تحدّيات إعلاميّة. الحرب حربُ الإعلام، فمَن يملك وسيلة إعلاميّة أقوى سيكون الأكثر نجاحاً في تحقيق الأهداف التي ينشدها.— الإمام الخامنئي (@ar_khamenei) March 25, 2024
Since the October 7 massacre, Israel has received hostile coverage from numerous media outlets, to which Maariv reported that this was due to the failure to present correct information on Operation Swords of Iron, stating that a lot of misinformation published about the Jewish state in recent months.
US military says it destroyed four Houthi long-range drones
The US military said on Wednesday it had destroyed four long-range drones launched by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.
Public sentiment six months into war: ‘In the IDF – not Bibi – we trust’ - analysis
That different mode of operation helps explain why trust in the IDF, and its leader, is on the rise, while trust in the government, and its head, is going in the opposite direction.
Nearly half a year since the October 7 Hamas invasion, how it happened remains unfathomable.
Still fighting the war to destroy Hamas, the nation has not yet turned from the battleground to an in-depth look at what went so terribly wrong.
Graham: US won’t support Gaza war pause without hostage release
“Hamas can’t believe for a second that Israel would pause the fighting without the return of the hostages,” Graham said.
The United States will only support a pause to the Gaza war that includes the release of hostages, Senator Lindsay Graham (R-South Carolina) told reporters in Israel on Wednesday as he warned Hamas not to misunderstand Washington’s abstention on the recent United Nations Security Council resolution.
"Hamas can't believe for a second that Israel would pause the fighting without the return of the hostages," Graham said.
UNRWA suspends teacher in Lebanon over ties to Hamas
School teacher Fathi al-Sharif was put on leave for three months without pay as the UN agency investigated alleged activities "that are in violation of the Agency's regulatory framework."
Dozens of people protested outside the Beirut office of the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) on Wednesday after it put a staff member on administrative leave over possible violations of staff conduct regulations.
School teacher Fathi al-Sharif was put on leave for three months without pay as the UN agency investigated alleged activities "that are in violation of the Agency's regulatory framework governing staff conduct," the agency told Reuters in a statement.
At least eight killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon
The IDF carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon, the military confirmed on Wednesday.
Security sources told Reuters on Wednesday that at least eight people, including Hezbollah terrorists, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.
IDF official: 'We are at war in the North, not just with Hezbollah'
The IDF finished the command training for battalion commanders on the northern front, the Israeli military said on Wednesday.
"We have been at war for almost half a year now, and it does not end only with Hezbollah," Commander of the northern front, Maj.-Gen. Ori Goldin said, referring to the recent attacks on al-Jama'a al-Islamiyya terrorists in Lebanon.
Americans remain supportive of Israel, but many young voters support Hamas - poll
A large majority (79%) of American voters say that they support Israel more than Hamas, but a fifth support Hamas over Israel, including about 36% of those 18-34.
Americans across the political spectrum remain broadly supportive of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, according to the most recent Harvard-Harris poll of American voters, but opinions about the war are still dependent on age, with a large contingent of young Americans declaring support for Hamas over Israel.
The overwhelming majority (91%) of Americans follow the war, and 64% say they follow it closely. A majority of both Democrats and Republicans support the United States providing military aid to Israel. This consistency stands in contrast to opinions about funding the war in Ukraine, which are sharply divided along party lines.
'March toward Palestine': Hamas releases Mohammed Deif speech from October 7
"Go forth, light and heavy, and strive with your money and your lives in the path of God," the Hamas leader added.
Hamas has released a recording of a speech made by Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif, arab media reported on Wednesday.
"Our people in Jordan and Lebanon, in Egypt, Algeria, the Maghreb, in Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and in all parts of the Arab and Islamic world," Deif called to the Arab world.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 34 of which killed in captivity, IDF says