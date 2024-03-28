Israel prepares for Rafah incursion as rescued hostages detail time in captivity

LUIS HAR (far left) and Fernando Marman (center), two hostages rescued in a special forces operation in Rafah, Gaza, early Monday morning, reunite with loved ones later in the day at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. (photo credit: IDF/Reuters)

One of the Gaza hostages, Luis Har, who was rescued by the IDF in mid-February, spoke to the Daily Mail in a report they released on Wednesday regarding his detainment by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

The rescue occurred at 2 a.m. where the Mail report described it as a "huge explosion which threw the 71-year-old accountant from his mattress and ripped off the door from his tiny cell-like room."