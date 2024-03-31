Performers refuse to boycott Eurovision simply because Israel is involved

Artists representing nine European countries in next month’s Eurovision Song Contest said they stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza but would not boycott the contest due to Israel’s participation. The joint statement issued on Friday — from the representatives of Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Switzerland and the United Kingdom — said, “In light of the current situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and particularly in Gaza, and in Israel, we do not feel comfortable being silent.

It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages. We stand united against all forms of hate, including antisemitism and islamophobia.”

Where is Eurovision going to be held?

The annual kitsch-fest takes place next month in Malmo, Sweden, which is preparing for likely anti-Israel protests.Israel is represented by the song “Hurricane,” sung by Eden Golan. Golan’s original song, which referenced the events of the Hamas massacre of October 7, was deemed by the European Broadcasting Union to violate the contest’s rules about remaining nonpolitical. The statement from the nine artists came a day after an open letter by 450 artists and activists under the banner Queers for Palestine called on British entrant Olly Alexander to boycott the competition. The group accused the EBU of “providing cultural cover and endorsement for the catastrophic violence that Israel has unleashed on Palestinians.” Israel's Eurovision candidate, Eden Golan, courtesy of Kan 11. (credit: Ronen Padida)

Ironically, if any of the signatories stepped foot in Gaza or the Palestinian territories, they would be discriminated against, or far worse.