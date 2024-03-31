Veteran terrorists at Shifa reveals the history of Israel's war on Hamas - analysis

The IDF raid on Shifa, which began on March 18, has led to the arrest of hundreds of terrorists and the elimination of around 200 terrorists in clashes and gun battles. The terrorists moved back to the Shifa hospital over the last several months, assuming the hospital compound would be safe from a second Israeli raid after Israel had cleared and secured the area in November last year.

However, the second battle of Shifa has two sides to it. On the one hand, it’s true that it was a great success and netted hundreds of terrorists. On the other hand, some of these terrorists were aging terrorists who had been released in the past and should have been arrested or eliminated years ago. Therefore, the raid also sets a low bar on the kind of terrorists that are being eliminated. In essence, the raid tells us more about our own failures in not defeating Hamas in the past than it might tell us about the defeat of Hamas today.

Let me explain. One of the terrorists recently eliminated was Faid Dewik, a senior operative in Hamas’ intelligence unit. He carried out a shooting attack in 2002 and murdered four people. He was imprisoned and then released in the Shalit deal of 2011. He was involved in plotting attacks in the West Bank. At Shifa, he had fled to the maternity hospital, where he was eliminated. Another man with him was Zakariya Najeeb, another operative who focused on West Bank operations for Hamas. He was involved in the kidnapping and killing of IDF soldier Nachshon Wachsman in 1994. He was also released in the Shalit deal.

When we look at some of the terrorists being arrested or eliminated in Gaza, some of them were already detained in the past, and Israel has had the chance to eliminate them in the past. In essence, what we are witnessing is part of the toxic relationship between Israel and Hamas that has taken place over the last decades. As part of this story, Hamas was often able to survive and thrive by getting terrorists released. Israel would then arrest them again or have to fight them again.

The two men mentioned above had a long history of crimes and terrorism. We need to think of these men more like aging members of a mafia than aging terrorists. This is because Hamas's crimes began in the 1980s when these men were younger. Hamas began its murder spree by recruiting young, thuggish men. The men engaged in the murder of Palestinians, whom they accused of “collaboration” with Israel. An explosion takes place in what Israel military said was a tunnel at AI Shifa Hospital complex before a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas came into effect, in Gaza, in this still image obtained from a handout video obtained by Reuters on November 24, 2023. (credit: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

The Hamas leadership and men like Dewik or Najeeb graduated from one type of crime to another. Murder, kidnapping, or plotting attacks were part of their expertise. After being arrested and released in 2011, they returned to work for Hamas. This sheds light on how Hamas grew from a small, thuggish group committing bus bombings in the 1990s to become a terror army after it took over Gaza in 2007. At each step, Hamas was empowered by international organizations that gave it cover and, eventually, countries in the region that hosted and backed it.

For veteran, aging terrorists like Dewik or Najeeb, they had a seemingly endless privilege to be terrorists and face no consequences. Wars came and went, from 2012 to 2014, to conflicts in 2018 and 2021. They got used to the privilege of seeing Israel “manage” the conflict. Therefore, they would have assumed that October 7 was just another round of fighting. They likely assumed that massacring the most Jews since the Holocaust wouldn’t lead to much more of an escalation than in the past. This is because Hamas is hosted and backed by two Western allies in the region, and it had backing from Tehran and contacts in Moscow and Beijing, likely all of them reassuring it that Hamas would have backing at the UN and other spaces.

Who were these terrorists?

The terrorists who moved to Shifa would have believed they were safe. They had likely been at Shifa in the past. They were also used to Israel’s method of fighting in Gaza, where Israel often warned areas ahead of time before incursions. These older men also would have worn plain clothes, appearing like affable civilians on the street, out to buy fruit for their grandchildren or ambling the streets. These are the key elements of Hamas's survival: using hospitals to hide behind civilians, hiding in tunnels, dressing in civilian clothes, receiving support from abroad, and connections with international organizations.

These men gathering at Shifa would have appeared like a bunch of aging mafia members all gathering for some meeting, like going to their local hangout. Like aging mafia members, they wouldn’t have all been armed. But just like in the movies when the authorities every once in a while bust a huge number of mafia members, these men saw their luck run out on March 18 in the morning when they would have been shaken awake by their friends and told that there was the rumbling of armored vehicles outside. Caught by surprise, these men did the only thing they knew to do: hide behind civilians by running to the maternity hospitals or emergency room.

They probably thought that they would get one more reprieve, after all, hiding in a maternity ward would be a good way to get international attention of Israel supposedly “attacking a hospital.” In the end, the thirty years of terror these men embodied ended in Gaza. It’s an accomplishment to have tracked them down. However, the fact that they were already released once illustrates the challenge of the Gaza operation. Israel not only has to round up and deal with all the terrorists who have had the privilege to massacre Israelis and then get released and massacre more Israelis, but Israel also has to defeat the young Hamas members.

The fact is that the aging terrorists are not who carried out October 7. It was younger men on motorcycles who massacred Israelis, kidnapped and raped and burned. They felt impunity to do so, and the crowds who turned out in Gaza to celebrate them were young men. They felt impunity to do this to Israel because they were told Israel is a paper tiger, and they were likely told that Hamas has friends in high places, including the two Western allies that host Hamas.

The fact that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh flew to Iran last week illustrates how Iran’s leadership jets around the region while Israeli leaders do not jet around the region. Defeating Hamas will require defeating its battalions in places like Rafah and ending this impunity and privilege it feels. So far, Israel has degraded Hamas's capabilities, but Israel has also had to spend a lot of time eliminating men whom Israel had already detained back in the 1980s, 1990s, or 2000s. In essence, Israel is fighting and defeating the Hamas it should have defeated decades ago. The question is whether it will learn this lesson or let Hamas be empowered once again and risk the lives of hundreds, thousands, or millions of Israelis in the future.