Pentagon continuing with aid mission on schedule despite uncertainty over land distribution

Several aid organizations suspended their operations in Gaza following Israel's strikes on Monday night which killed seven humanitarian workers from World Central Kitchen.

By HANNAH SARISOHN
Humanitarian aid trucks wait in line to be inspected at the Kerem Shalom crossing, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, on the border between Israel, Gaza and Egypt in this still image taken from video released December 12, 2023. (photo credit: COGAT via X/Handout via REUTERS)
The Pentagon is not "changing the mission" for its plans to establish a temporary pier for maritime humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza as it's growing increasingly unclear who will be tasked with distributing the aid on land. 

Several aid organizations suspended their operations in Gaza following Israel's strikes on Monday night which killed seven humanitarian workers from World Central Kitchen. USAID and partner organizations are still working to determine the logistics for the aid delivery, according to the Pentagon. 

'Israel committed to providing maritime security for US troops'

The Pentagon said the pier is still slated to be constructed and operational by the end of the month or early May. The Pentagon said Israel has committed to providing maritime security for US troops in the region.  

Earlier Thursday, a spokesperson for the United Nations addressed reports of agency involvement with the aid distribution but did not confirm it.

Any decision regarding UN participation in the maritime corridor needs to be "fully agreed on with the humanitarian agencies operating in Gaza" under conditions that would meet the conditions of "principled, safe, sustained and impartial humanitarian distribution," according to the spokesperson. 



