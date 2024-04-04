Explosions above Damascus were not an attack, Syrian media claims

PALESTINIAN AMBASSADOR to the UN, Riyad Mansour, sits in the General Assembly. The State of Palestine is recognized by more than 130 countries, but not by most of the countries of the OECD, says the writer. (photo credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

The United States said on Wednesday that establishing an independent Palestinian state should happen through direct negotiations between the parties and not at the United Nations.

The Palestinian Authority on Tuesday asked for renewed consideration of a 2011 application to become a full member of the United Nations. It currently has de facto recognition of the sovereign state of Palestine after the United Nations granted it the status of a non-member observer state in 2012.

The position of the US, Israel's most important ally, mirrors the Israeli stance on the issue.

An application to become a full US member needs to be approved by the 15-member US Security Council - where the United States can cast a veto - and then at least two-thirds of the 193-member General Assembly.