Explosions above Damascus were not an attack, Syrian media claims

Explosions heard in Damascus • UNSC fails to condemn Damascus strike • PA seeks statehood at UN, US rejects method • IDF operate in Jenin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip. 2024
IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip. 2024
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Hezbollah launches anti-tank missile towards Metula, no casualties

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Hezbollah fired an anti-tank missile at Metula in Israel's North late Wednesday night, prompting rocket sirens. No one was reported killed or wounded.

The fire came shortly after sirens sounded in the Gaza border area following the launch of two rockets toward the city of Sderot. One was intercepted, and the other landed in an open area.  

Palestinians should seek statehood through direct talks, not at UN, US says

The Palestinian Authority on Tuesday asked for renewed consideration of a 2011 application to become a full member of the United Nations.

By REUTERS
PALESTINIAN AMBASSADOR to the UN, Riyad Mansour, sits in the General Assembly. The State of Palestine is recognized by more than 130 countries, but not by most of the countries of the OECD, says the writer.
PALESTINIAN AMBASSADOR to the UN, Riyad Mansour, sits in the General Assembly. The State of Palestine is recognized by more than 130 countries, but not by most of the countries of the OECD, says the writer.
(photo credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

The United States said on Wednesday that establishing an independent Palestinian state should happen through direct negotiations between the parties and not at the United Nations.

The Palestinian Authority on Tuesday asked for renewed consideration of a 2011 application to become a full member of the United Nations. It currently has de facto recognition of the sovereign state of Palestine after the United Nations granted it the status of a non-member observer state in 2012.

The position of the US, Israel's most important ally, mirrors the Israeli stance on the issue.

An application to become a full US member needs to be approved by the 15-member US Security Council - where the United States can cast a veto - and then at least two-thirds of the 193-member General Assembly.

US could remove Houthis from terror list in exchange for Red Sea quiet - report

The comment is in line with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statements in November that the US would re-evaluate the designation if the Houthis ceased attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

By LEON KRAIEM
Demonstrators, predominantly Houthi supporters, hold a picture of the Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi and signs as they rally to show support to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sanaa, Yemen February 16, 20
Demonstrators, predominantly Houthi supporters, hold a picture of the Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi and signs as they rally to show support to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sanaa, Yemen February 16, 20
(photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

The United States is open to removing the Ansar Allah movement, more commonly known as the Houthis, from its list of designated terrorist organizations if the Iranian-backed jihadist group ceases its attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. 

The Houthis are currently holding captive the 25 crew members of the Japanese cargo ship the Galaxy Leader, which the group hijacked in November. 

Tim Lenderking, the United States special envoy for Yemen, said to reporters on Wednesday that releasing the sailors would "show good faith" and an "intent to de-escalate" on the part of the Houthis, according to Bloomberg News.

UN Security Council fails to condemn strike on Iran in Syria

The European Union on Wednesday condemned the strike - saying the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises and personnel must be respected.

By REUTERS
MEMBERS OF the United Nations Security Council vote on a proposal to demand that Israel and Hamas allow aid access to the Gaza Strip and set up UN monitoring of the humanitarian assistance delivered, during a meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, on December 22.
MEMBERS OF the United Nations Security Council vote on a proposal to demand that Israel and Hamas allow aid access to the Gaza Strip and set up UN monitoring of the humanitarian assistance delivered, during a meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, on December 22.
(photo credit: David Dee Delgado/Reuters)

The United States, Britain and France on Wednesday opposed a Russian-drafted UN Security Council statement that would have condemned an attack on Iran's embassy compound in Syria, which Tehran has blamed on Washington's ally Israel.

Press statements by the 15-member council have to be agreed by consensus. Diplomats said the US, backed by France and Britain, told council colleagues that many of the facts of what happened on Monday in Damascus remained unclear and there was no consensus among council members during a meeting on Tuesday.

"This serves as a clear illustration of the double standards employed by the Western 'troika' and their actual, rather than declarative, approach to legality and order in the international context," Russia's deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a post on X.

UK PM Sunak pressured by lawmakers to suspend arms sales to Israel

Members of Parliament from multiple parties claimed that Britain should end arms supply to Israel based on their perception that Israel was not following humanitarian law.

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to press as arrives at Ben Gurion International Airport, outside of Tel Aviv, on October 19, 2023
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to press as arrives at Ben Gurion International Airport, outside of Tel Aviv, on October 19, 2023
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Politicians from the Liberal Democrats Party and the Scottish National Party as well as a former UK national security adviser are pressuring United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to suspend arms sales to Israel, British media reported on Wednesday. 

The pressure came after an Israeli airstrike mistakenly killed seven aid workers in Gaza, including some British nationals.

Last week, before the strike, a group of more than 130 Members of Parliament from multiple parties, and peers, reportedly wrote to Foreign Secretary David Cameron calling for an immediate suspension of export licenses for arms sales to Israel.

Iran, Syria owe family of American slain by Hamas $191 million in damages, US district court rules

Iran and Syria "intentionally supported and encouraged a proxy actor who specifically sought to inflict violence upon innocent civilians," Judge Royce Lamberth wrote. 

By HANNAH SARISOHN
Illustrative image of a court gavel.
Illustrative image of a court gavel.
(photo credit: ANN MARIE GILDEN)

A US district court in DC found Iran and Syria liable for the 2018 death of American Ari Fuld who was fatally stabbed by a Hamas terrorist in the West Bank, according to court documents obtained by the Jerusalem Post. 

Judge Royce Lamberth determined Iran and Syria owe Fuld's family a total of $191 million for their material support of Hamas. 

On Sept. 16, 2018, Fuld was shopping in the Gush Etzion Junction in the West Bank when he was targeted by a Hamas terrorist wielding an eight-inch blade, court documents said. After stabbing Fuld multiple times in the back and neck, the teenage terrorist attempted to harm a woman at a nearby shop. However, Fuld managed to chase and shoot the terrorist, according to court documents. 

US and Jordan conduct joint aid drop in northern Gaza

By HANNAH SARISOHN
breaking news
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

On Wednesday night Cent Com said it conducted a combined humanitarian assistance aid drop into Gaza with the Royal Jordanian Air Force, according to a Cent Com post on X. 

Cent Com said the food was provided by Jordan and the airplanes were American. 

