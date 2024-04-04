Explosions above Damascus were not an attack, Syrian media claims
Explosions heard in Damascus • UNSC fails to condemn Damascus strike • PA seeks statehood at UN, US rejects method • IDF operate in Jenin
Hezbollah launches anti-tank missile towards Metula, no casualties
Hezbollah fired an anti-tank missile at Metula in Israel's North late Wednesday night, prompting rocket sirens. No one was reported killed or wounded.
The fire came shortly after sirens sounded in the Gaza border area following the launch of two rockets toward the city of Sderot. One was intercepted, and the other landed in an open area.
Palestinians should seek statehood through direct talks, not at UN, US says
The Palestinian Authority on Tuesday asked for renewed consideration of a 2011 application to become a full member of the United Nations.
The United States said on Wednesday that establishing an independent Palestinian state should happen through direct negotiations between the parties and not at the United Nations.
The position of the US, Israel's most important ally, mirrors the Israeli stance on the issue.
The position of the US, Israel's most important ally, mirrors the Israeli stance on the issue.
An application to become a full US member needs to be approved by the 15-member US Security Council - where the United States can cast a veto - and then at least two-thirds of the 193-member General Assembly.
US could remove Houthis from terror list in exchange for Red Sea quiet - report
The comment is in line with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statements in November that the US would re-evaluate the designation if the Houthis ceased attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
The United States is open to removing the Ansar Allah movement, more commonly known as the Houthis, from its list of designated terrorist organizations if the Iranian-backed jihadist group ceases its attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
The Houthis are currently holding captive the 25 crew members of the Japanese cargo ship the Galaxy Leader, which the group hijacked in November.
The Houthis are currently holding captive the 25 crew members of the Japanese cargo ship the Galaxy Leader, which the group hijacked in November.

Tim Lenderking, the United States special envoy for Yemen, said to reporters on Wednesday that releasing the sailors would "show good faith" and an "intent to de-escalate" on the part of the Houthis, according to Bloomberg News.
UN Security Council fails to condemn strike on Iran in Syria
The European Union on Wednesday condemned the strike - saying the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises and personnel must be respected.
The United States, Britain and France on Wednesday opposed a Russian-drafted UN Security Council statement that would have condemned an attack on Iran's embassy compound in Syria, which Tehran has blamed on Washington's ally Israel.
Press statements by the 15-member council have to be agreed by consensus. Diplomats said the US, backed by France and Britain, told council colleagues that many of the facts of what happened on Monday in Damascus remained unclear and there was no consensus among council members during a meeting on Tuesday.
"This serves as a clear illustration of the double standards employed by the Western 'troika' and their actual, rather than declarative, approach to legality and order in the international context," Russia's deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a post on X.
UK PM Sunak pressured by lawmakers to suspend arms sales to Israel
Members of Parliament from multiple parties claimed that Britain should end arms supply to Israel based on their perception that Israel was not following humanitarian law.
Politicians from the Liberal Democrats Party and the Scottish National Party as well as a former UK national security adviser are pressuring United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to suspend arms sales to Israel, British media reported on Wednesday.
The pressure came after an Israeli airstrike mistakenly killed seven aid workers in Gaza, including some British nationals.
Last week, before the strike, a group of more than 130 Members of Parliament from multiple parties, and peers, reportedly wrote to Foreign Secretary David Cameron calling for an immediate suspension of export licenses for arms sales to Israel.
Iran, Syria owe family of American slain by Hamas $191 million in damages, US district court rules
Iran and Syria "intentionally supported and encouraged a proxy actor who specifically sought to inflict violence upon innocent civilians," Judge Royce Lamberth wrote.
A US district court in DC found Iran and Syria liable for the 2018 death of American Ari Fuld who was fatally stabbed by a Hamas terrorist in the West Bank, according to court documents obtained by the Jerusalem Post.
Judge Royce Lamberth determined Iran and Syria owe Fuld's family a total of $191 million for their material support of Hamas.
On Sept. 16, 2018, Fuld was shopping in the Gush Etzion Junction in the West Bank when he was targeted by a Hamas terrorist wielding an eight-inch blade, court documents said. After stabbing Fuld multiple times in the back and neck, the teenage terrorist attempted to harm a woman at a nearby shop. However, Fuld managed to chase and shoot the terrorist, according to court documents.
US and Jordan conduct joint aid drop in northern Gaza
On Wednesday night Cent Com said it conducted a combined humanitarian assistance aid drop into Gaza with the Royal Jordanian Air Force, according to a Cent Com post on X.
Cent Com said the food was provided by Jordan and the airplanes were American.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 36 of which killed in captivity, IDF says