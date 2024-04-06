IDF commander reprimanded over WCK killings as Biden under pressure to impliment ceasefire deal
Colombia seeks to join Gaza genocide case against Israel at World Court • Biden urges Egypt, Qatar to press Hamas on hostage deal • US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike
Pelosi joins call for Biden to stop transfer of US weapons to Israel
Representative Nancy Pelosi, former House speaker and a key ally of Joe Biden, signed a letter on Friday from dozens of congressional Democrats to the president and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging a halt to weapons transfers to Israel.
Support from Pelosi, a veteran member of Biden's Democratic Party, for stopping the transfer of weapons to Israel showed that the view is increasingly becoming mainstream in the party.Go to the full article >>
151 Jewish creatives sign letter supporting Jonathan Glazer's Oscar speech
The report comes only a few weeks after 1,200 Jewish creatives pinned a letter denouncing Glazer's speech.
Jonathan Glazer's controversial speech at the 96th Academy Awards last month was endorsed by 151 Jewish creatives working in the film industry in an open letter, according to an exclusive report by Variety on Friday.
The report comes only a few weeks after 1,200 Jewish creatives pinned a letter denouncing Glazer's speech - nearly eight times the amount of those who defended the Zone of Interest director's words, where he said that he "refuted his Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people." Jewish producers of Glazer's film had also shown disapproval of his words.Go to the full article >>
Egyptian counter-terrorism specialist argues that not selling weapons to Israel is antisemitic
Hassan's critiques weapon sales policies, concerned about antisemitism in the UK, and the impact of demographic changes on politics. He calls for unity within the Jewish community.
“The argument to suspend arms sales to Israel over the accidental killing of aid workers is antisemitic” stated Khaled Hassan an Egyptian, native-Arabic speaker, and a national security and counter-terrorism researcher on the social media platform X.
Hassan in his Thursday post states that both the UK and US would have to stop “selling arms to every single military on Earth” if these countries stopped selling weapons to militaries who accidentally killed civilians. He further points out that if those countries were required to stop selling weapons to armies after such incidents, then they “would stop manufacturing or buying arms for OUR OWN military, which has repeatedly killed civilians by mistake in Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, and elsewhere.”Go to the full article >>
US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has said that seven Iranian military advisers died in the strike, including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in its Quds Force.
The United States is on high alert and preparing for a possible attack by Iran targeting Israeli or American assets in the region in response to Israel's strike on the Iranian embassy in Syria, a US official said on Friday.
"We're definitely at a high state of vigilance," the official said in confirming a CNN report that said an attack could come in the next week.Go to the full article >>
Biden's Israel shift: not enough for Democrats, too much for Republicans
On Thursday in a call with Netanyahu, Biden threatened to condition US support for Israel's offensive in Gaza on its taking concrete steps to protect aid workers and civilians.
President Joe Biden's demand this week that Israel improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza and support a ceasefire drew sharp attacks both from frustrated political allies who said the US president did not go far enough and opponents who said he went too far.
On Thursday in a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden threatened to condition US support for Israel's offensive in Gaza on its taking concrete steps to protect aid workers and civilians.Go to the full article >>
Biden urges Egypt, Qatar to press Hamas on hostage deal ahead of weekend talks
Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday during which they discussed ongoing hostage negotiations and the round of talks in Cairo.
US President Joe Biden on Friday urged the leaders of Egypt and Qatar to pressure Hamas militants to agree to a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal ahead of a fresh round of talks this weekend in Cairo.
CIA Director Bill Burns will lead the US delegation to the Cairo talks, a US official said.Go to the full article >>
Jordanian army trucks to pass through Israel to deliver Gaza humanitarian aid -KAN 11
Jordanian army trucks carrying humanitarian aid bound for Gaza will be allowed to pass through Israeli territory, according to a Friday KAN11 report.
The report stated that the trucks would cross through the Allenby Bridge and then be allowed to pass through Israeli territory and reach Gaza directly, except for an inspection at the Kerem Shalom crossing.Go to the full article >>
Herzi Halevi to reprimand commander of IDF Southern Command over WCK killings
Upon receiving the report, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi ordered several disciplinary actions to be taken immediately.
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has decided to reprimand IDF Southern Command Commander Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman over the accidental killing of the seven World Central Kitchen aid workers this week, IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Friday.
This comes after an independent investigation was conducted by Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yoav Harevi, into the killings, found that the WCK had coordinated with the IDF correctly in advance.Go to the full article >>
Colombia seeks to join Gaza genocide case against Israel at World Court
Colombia has asked the International Court of Justice to allow the country to intervene in South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip, the court said Friday.
In its application, Colombia called on the court to ensure "the safety and, indeed, the very existence of the Palestinian people."Go to the full article >>
Hamas rejects latest hostage deal proposal, Israel threatens Cairo summit withdrawal
Negotiations were supposed to lead to a lasting ceasefire, per the UNSC resolution passed last month.
Hamas rejected Israel's latest proposal to cease fighting and release hostages, according to a Friday CNN report.
According to an unnamed diplomat cited by CNN, “They refused and asserted it doesn’t include any reply to their asks.”Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 36 of which killed in captivity, IDF says