IDF commander reprimanded over WCK killings as Biden under pressure to impliment ceasefire deal

Jonathan Glazer poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. (photo credit: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters)

Jonathan Glazer's controversial speech at the 96th Academy Awards last month was endorsed by 151 Jewish creatives working in the film industry in an open letter, according to an exclusive report by Variety on Friday.

The report comes only a few weeks after 1,200 Jewish creatives pinned a letter denouncing Glazer's speech - nearly eight times the amount of those who defended the Zone of Interest director's words, where he said that he "refuted his Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people." Jewish producers of Glazer's film had also shown disapproval of his words.