Qatari UN ambassador tells hostages’ families a deal is within reach

Hamas backed away from a deal at the end of last year after an “unexpected military action by the IDF,” Qatari UN ambassador Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani told a delegation of hostages’ family members on Friday during a meeting in New York.

According to a release from the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, the Qatari Ambassador, a close family member of the Qatari Emir, described the fallout of that deal as "very distressing for everyone.”

According to Al-Thani, Israel has been warned against sabotaging present deal by the same way.

Hamas has hardened its stance, according to Al-Thank, though the Qatari mediator is convinced that an agreement is within reach, especially during the “critical” last days of Ramadan.

Al Thani also referred to the United States as a "very important key player" that helps exert pressure on the Israeli government. Families of Israelis held hostage protest for their release, call on Netanyahu to resign, March 30, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

She also encouraged the hostages’ families to keep pressuring Netanyahu.

"If we reach an agreement, it will be thanks to you, thanks to the pressure you're applying on your government. This is the most helpful thing you can do to expedite the return of your loved ones," she said.

No specific details on Qatar's actions

While Al-Thani repeatedly said that Qatar is putting all its weight on Hamas, she would not provide any specific details.

Al-Thani avoided answering why Qatar allows Hamas members to “live as kings.”

Al-Thani said she would inquire about possibly providing a list of the hostages and their conditions.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the hostages' families: Neutra, Chen, Shtivi, Shem-Tov (Ruben), Lifshitz, Miran (Lavi), and Sharaabi.