Iran’s naval commander threatens Israel, talks up regional war

One of Iran’s top naval commanders spoke with the pro-Iranian al-Mayadeen in a wide ranging interview, in which he sketched out how Iran wants to become a naval and regional military power, and how it plans to confront Israel on various fronts. Iran’s pro-government Fars News characterized the new policy as calling for a “coalition of Muslim armies against the Zionist regime.”

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri is the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy. The IRGC navy is different than the regular Iranian navy but in many ways the IRGC navy is more important for Iran’s regional strategy. Therefore the discussion has larger ramifications for Iran in the region and its war on Israel, than a discussion with other commanders in Iran’s navy.

Tangsiri’s main message is that Iran will not remain quiet after an airstrike in Damascus killed a top IRGC commander on April 1. Iran will respond. Iran has been saying this for a week now. “Iran is not the type that receives a slap and remains silent, so it will respond at the appropriate time,” he said. He said that Iran has become an exporter of weapons, including missiles, boats and radars. He also said the US embargo on Iran has not succeeded and that Iran is growing more powerful in terms of manufacturing.

The IRGC naval commander noted that Israel has “not achieved their goals” in Gaza after six months of war. This is a key point for Iran. Iran has watched the war in Gaza carefully. Iran has been watching Israel’s own messaging on its goals. Al-Mayadeen noted that while Israel said Hamas would be defeated “Hamas today is stronger than ever before, and has suffered the least losses." The Iranian also said that the people of Gaza have high morale. It was unclear how Iran has determined this. Third, he claimed, “the world turned against the Zionists.” Iran is seeing signs of this turn due to growing critique of the war in Gaza, from countries in Asia, Africa and also in Europe.

Iran is also paying close attention to how Israel’s army is performing. The naval commander noted that Israel claims to have a strong army with advanced weapons. “But to this day the Zionists have not been victorious, neither in the military nor political fields…nor in the social sphere.” It was not clear what the “social” sphere meant. However, overall this is Iran’s assessment. Iran has now concluded that an Islamic alliance should be formed. Iran may be taking heart from recent reports that Turkey is banning export of certain products to Israel. Iranian missiles called Abu Mahdi are displayed during the ceremony of joining the IRGC Navy and the Army, in Tehran, Iran, in this picture obtained on July 25, 2023. (credit: Iran's Defense Ministry/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Iran says naval drills are messages of peace

On the naval front, the IRGC naval commander said that Iran is conducting outreach at sea. He says that Iran’s naval drills in the Strait of Hormuz are messages of peace. It’s not clear the rest of the Gulf countries feel that way. Iran’s foreign minister was in Oman several days ago, so this could be part of the messaging that the foreign minister has also brought to the region. Iran’s foreign minister flew from Oman to Damascus.

Iran is also focused on the Persian Gulf. “We told our neighbors that this Gulf and the Sea of Oman are your homeland and our homeland, and that your security is our security, and we told them that the West does not want security for this region,” Tangsiri noted. Iran is clearly stepping up messaging about how it guarantees the security of the Persian Gulf. This is Iran’s “responsibility” Iran says. This is a big challenge to other naval powers in the region. Iran is essentially asserting greater control in naval matters. Iran is empowered by the Iranian-backed Houthi attacks on shipping.

Iran’s naval commander also challenged countries that are accused of “bringing Zionists to this region.” This appears to be a way of threatening the Abraham Accords countries and also US Central Command, which works with Israel. “Shouldn’t we consider this a threat? Doesn’t bringing the Zionists to a neighboring country mean a threat,” the Iranian said. “America must know that the Persian Gulf is not an international sea, but rather it concerns Iran and its neighboring countries,” he said. He said Iran is constantly monitoring the US in the region and also the US naval forces. He then lashed out at the US for supporting Israel militarily. He also slammed France and the UK.

"In the first days of this war, the American aircraft carrier came from the Strait of Gibraltar and was stationed in the Mediterranean Sea. What message does it carry? Its message is that it wants to defend the occupying entity, and this will be an eternal shame for them,” the Iranian said. This is an important point, because the US decision to turn the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier around and send it toward the eastern Mediterranean was a clear message in October. The carrier went back towards the US in January. Iran prodded its Houthi allies in Yemen to attack shipping and target Israel in October 2023. Since then they have carried out dozens of attacks on ships. The Houthis “manufacture missiles and drones themselves. They have established a naval force and are under siege and sanctions,” the Iranian naval commander said.

The overall message of the interview is important. First, Iran is investing more in naval power. Iran’s IRGC naval arm has more clout in recent years. Iran views the Houthis as a strategic asset that can blockade shipping and challenge the US and other countries. Iran believes Israel is losing in Gaza and it only has to wait a little longer to ring Israel with more threats. Iran is working to cultivate closer ties with regional countries. Iran views many of these countries as subservient to Iran. Iran also views the Persian Gulf as a key property and it is still concerned about the Abraham Accords.