House Republicans to bring resolution supporting Israel to vote

House Republicans will bring a resolution that reiterates US support for Israel to the floor Wednesday afternoon as they rail against what they call President Joe Biden's one-sided pressure on Israel for a ceasefire.

During their weekly press conference Wednesday morning, House Republican leadership slammed Biden and Democrats while professing support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Republican conference believes any effort from the Biden administration to pressure Israel into an immediate ceasefire without conditions weakens Israel's hand, Vice Chair of the House Republican Conference Rep. Blake Moore (UT) said.

Moore said the most frustrating part of the Biden administration's handling of this situation is that while Israel works through back-channel negotiations and to set up a temporary ceasefire, Hamas continues to walk back these good faith efforts. U.S. President Joe Biden pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/POOL/REUTERS)

'Biden has turned into an anti-Israel president'

"House Republicans refuse to stand for this, and we will remain committed to our ally Israel and their fight against the evils of terrorism," Moore said.

Biden has transformed into an anti-Israel president more concerned with placating antisemitism in his base than standing with our "historic and vitally important ally," House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said.

"And it's not just the White House," Johnson said. "No one has forgotten that Chuck Schumer did the unthinkable by opining on and meddling in Israel's elected leadership. These are unthinkable developments, and it's shocking to us, but it continues."

Johnson referenced the letter sent by 56 House Democrats who asked for Biden to halt arms transfers to Israel, calling it "wrong and dangerous" and that Democrats are losing their moral clarity on the issue.

We support Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as he leads his country in permissible acts of self-defense, Rep. Maria Salazer (R-FL) said. It's also important to mention our intention to break the chokehold that Hamas has over the Palestinians, Salazer added, saying Hamas is not in the business of bringing prosperity to the Palestinians.

"Democrats do not have the monopoly over compassion. We are compassionate, too, we Republicans. And the compassionate thing to do is let Israel finish this war so they can end the reign of terror that Hamas has unleashed throughout the whole region, specifically on the Palestinians," Salzer said.

It's been six months since Hamas broke a ceasefire to slaughter innocent people in their homes, Republican WHIP Steve Scalise (LA) said.

"Unfortunately, over the past six months, the Democrat party has cemented its place as the pro-Hamas party," Scalise said. "Look no further than President Biden giving Israel ceasefire ultimatums or Chuck Schumer calling for new elections in Israel."