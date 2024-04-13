IDF jets strike 30 terror targets, Hamas rocket launchers and infrastructure in Gaza Strip

As IDF troops in the central Gaza Strip continued precise operations against entrenched targets, the military announced on Saturday that it had destroyed launchers containing ready-to-launch rockets aimed at central Israel.

Following sirens yesterday in the Sderot area, three launches crossed over from the Gaza Strip, which the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted. IDF artillery responded by striking the area from which the launch was carried out.

Additionally, IDF fighter jets struck and destroyed three launchers containing 20 rockets that were ready to fire toward central Israel, the military reported.

IDF eliminates Hamas infrastructure

IDF troops also destroyed Hamas infrastructure, including a weapons storage facility, and seized additional military equipment belonging to the terrorist organization. IDF troops operating in Beit Hanoun, April 13, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Simultaneously, during operations in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops used a drone to locate several armed terrorists operating in the area. An Israeli aircraft subsequently struck the terrorists, eliminating them.

The IDF also noted that, in a series of precise strikes, Israeli fighter jets struck over 30 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorist infrastructure, military compounds, and anti-tank missile launchers.