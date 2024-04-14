Brig.-Gen. to 'Post': Outdated Iranian arms proved ineffective against Israel

Yes, this is the dawn of a new day.

Here are some insights from Saturday night in Israel:

A. After years of Israel publicly threatening to strike Iran - it turns out Iran is the one attacking us.

B. For the first time in history, Iran openly declares war on Israel.

C. For the first time since the establishment of the state, the profound and resolute commitment of the President of the United States, his cabinet, and his military to the security of Israeli citizens is fully demonstrated through actions, not just words.

Highlighting the opportunity to establish a defense alliance in the region

D. The critical importance of strategic peace with the Kingdom of Jordan is highlighted. A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on October 4, 2023. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

E. We have an incredible opportunity to establish an official strategic defense alliance with the countries of the Abraham Accords, Egypt, and Jordan under the auspices of the US. This opportunity must not be missed.

F. Israel has the most advanced air defense systems in the world.

This began with President Reagan including the Arrow development program in the Star Wars plan of the US. At that time, it seemed like science fiction.

Great credit goes to our defense industries, to our scientists, to the Defense Ministry, the Air Force, and the air defense system's detection, identification, control, and interception capabilities.

G. If Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael were listed on the stock exchanges in Israel and New York, their stocks would be soaring this morning. Orders from around the world are expected to be overwhelming.

H. Iran is a kind of superpower. Their military is relatively outdated, and their pride lies in their missile and drone systems. With all due respect and modesty, tonight, they realize that against Israel, these are worth less.

I. The response to Iran - timely and on point.

We are currently required to exercise wisdom, establish the right priorities, use clear thinking, and focus on our major issues: ending the conflict in Gaza and planning for the aftermath, the threat from Hezbollah, retrieving the abducted and displaced, and addressing the situation in the West Bank.

Iran’s turn will also come. We must prevent them from acquiring nuclear weapons.

In the meantime, they can be left to the international coalition.

J. The discussion about the Israeli response takes me back to one night in the Gulf War in 1991, after Iraq launched dozens of missiles at Haifa and the Gush Dan region. Deputy Chief of Staff Ehud Barak and Defense Minister Moshe Arens urged a military response against Iraq. Prime Minister Shamir and Chief of Staff Dan Shomron sided with the US, which urged Israel not to respond and not to disrupt the international coalition acting against Iraq.

The decision was made by a young man named Arye Machlouf Deri, supported by his rabbi, Ovadia Yosef, who chose to think with reason rather than emotion.

Now, 33 years later, he is still in the cabinet as a minister and chairman of the Shas party.

The author, Brigadier General (res.) Avi Benayahu, is a strategic advisor, former IDF spokesperson, and advisor to prime ministers and defense ministers.