IDF kills 15 terrorists, destroys Hamas, PIJ infrastructures in the Gaza Strip

Troops of the Nahal Brigade, Brigade 401, and units under the command of the 162nd Division killed terrorists and destroyed terror infrastructures in the center of the Gaza Strip, the military said on Monday.

Conducting precise operations, forces eliminated terrorists and destroyed buildings belonging to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). In addition, the IDF said soldiers found terror infrastructures, weapons, rocket launchers, and equipment. IDF soldiers from the Nahal Brigade operate in the central Gaza Strip, April 10, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Troops kill 15 terrorists in the Gaza Strip

During one of the operations, Nahal troops identified a terrorist in a structure and killed him with a precise missile within minutes.

In parallel, Nahal forces continued to fight in the Netzarim Corridor, an axis that separates the north and south of the Gaza Strip. From there, troops carried out targeted raids on terrorists and terror targets.

The military further added that in the past day, troops had eliminated 15 terrorists in the area.