Gaza war leaves European perceptions of Israel unchanged, survey finds

A recent survey conducted by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem revealed that more than half of the respondents in Germany, Great Britain, France, and Poland reported that the ongoing war had no impact on their perception of Israel.

The findings, unveiled in the 2024 Hebrew University-European Forum Barometer on mutual perceptions, shed light on attitudes towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Europe.

According to the report, approximately half of the respondents maintained their pre-existing opinions about Israel following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, with only a minority shifting towards either a more pro-Israeli or pro-Palestinian stance, with a slight margin favoring the latter.

Notably, German respondents exhibited heightened levels of engagement with news about the war, particularly those closely following live updates. The survey highlights the significant media coverage the war received across various platforms, including television, newspapers, online news outlets, and social media, offering insights into the ongoing events and their geopolitical implications.

Despite the widespread coverage, the survey found that the majority of respondents in all four European countries did not react actively to the conflict. Only a small percentage reported posting about the conflict on social media or participating in demonstrations, reflecting a relatively low level of direct engagement with the issue.

A substantial proportion of British respondents expressed a desire for their country to play a role as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, surpassing the preferences of their French and German counterparts. However, German respondents exhibited reluctance towards Germany assuming a mediator role, with a significant portion even opposed to the idea. Protestors take part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2024. (credit: Lisi Niesner/Reuters)

In Israel, the survey revealed that the Hamas attack on October 7 was perceived by a majority as a distinct conflict, with over a third of respondents drawing comparisons to the Holocaust. Additionally, the majority of Israeli respondents viewed Germany as a friend of Israel, followed by Great Britain, France, and Poland, with France perceived as the most antisemitic among the four countries.

How do countries perceive criticism of Israel?

Criticism of Israel emerged as a topic of discussion, with respondents differing on where to draw the line between valid critique and antisemitic rhetoric. While a majority in Germany believed that Israel could be criticized without it being antisemitic, this sentiment was slightly lower in the UK, France, and Poland. Among Israelis, opinions on this varied, with a significant proportion endorsing the view that criticism should focus on policies or actions rather than employing stereotypes or double standards against Jewish people.

The survey also noted a shift in perspectives among Israelis regarding residency, with a growing number advocating for Israelis to reside solely within the borders of Israel, reflecting ongoing discussions about national identity and territorial boundaries.

Conducted by Prof. Gisela Dachs from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the survey encompassed 1,000 respondents from each country, constituting a nationally representative sample of the adult population aged 18 and over. The survey, conducted via the Internet between February and March 2024, had a maximum sampling error of 3.1% at a confidence level of 95% and was carried out by Kantar.