Egypt fears Israel plans to operate in Rafah

An Egyptian security official confirmed Monday morning to Al-Akhbar that "the worsening of tensions on other fronts has led Israel to review the decision to attack Rafah." The source also noted that "current assessments include the possibility that the occupation will increase airstrikes in Rafah, in an attempt to pressure the factions into negotiations.” Meanwhile, the IDF reported that is it considering moving up the date of the Rafah operation from the original planned date.

Further, the IDF mobilized reserve brigades Carmeli and the 679th Armored Brigade on Sunday night. Both are expected to enter the center of the Gaza Strip - one brigade will occupy the Netzarim Corridor and another brigade will secure the American pier located on the shores of Gaza.

Additionally, on Sunday night the IDF announced an expanded mobilization of reservists for the Gaza Strip. The IDF stated, “According to the assessment of the situation, recruiting reservists will enable the continuation of the effort and readiness to defend the State of Israel and maintain the security of the residents."

Footage of IDF operating in the Gaza Strip released April 7, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF scatters leaflets in Rafah to attempt to locate hostages

Arab media outlets reported on Sunday that the IDF scattered leaflets in Rafah, to locate Israeli hostages who were captured on the day of the massacre. The pictures of 35 hostages appeared on posters with the caption 'Look carefully around you, the hostages may be close to you'.

An appeal was also made to Gaza locals, aimed at helping find the hostages. The statement read, 'If you want to protect your families and secure your future, provide us with any information about the hostages or who holds them'.