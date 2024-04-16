Security forces destroy house of terrorist who shot two policemen

The Police announced on Tuesday that security forces had destroyed the house of terrorist Khaled Abdel-Fattah Muhammad al-Makhtasab, in Beit Hanina, who shot at two policemen at the entrance to the Shalem police station in Jerusalem on October 12.

As a result of the attack, Warrant Officer Ofir Hajebi was fatally wounded, and an additional police officer was lightly wounded.

During the attack, Makhtasab was killed by police forces at the scene.

Forces operate to destroy Khaled Abdel-Fattah Muhammad al-Makhtasab's house in Beit Hanina. April 16, 2024. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Forces operate to demolish Makhtasab's house

The police said some 350 police officers, border police officers, and IDF soldiers had operated to demolish the house in the Beit Hanina neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The police said forces had taken special care to carry out the operation while preventing harm to the civilian population.