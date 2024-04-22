IDF: 84% of damaged vehicles go back to war

Some 84% of IDF land vehicles, including tanks, armored vehicles, and D9 bulldozers, return to service in Gaza even after they have been damaged in battle, the IDF said Sunday.

The IDF said that the damage in battle that its vehicles recover from includes wear and tear, but even includes being hit by rocket-propelled grenades.

IDF sources said this kind of return was a huge morale boost for the military.

At the same time, the IDF admitted that some of these vehicles might not be in ultimate war-fighting condition for a more dangerous adversary like Hezbollah.

Further, multiple IDF officials dodged questions about whether the four to five million price tag of defending against Iran’s attack on Israel with around 350 threats on April 14 could be overcome and restored in terms of inventory within the short or medium term. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. April 18, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Hamas has always had a cost advantage arms race versus Israel with its rockets being much cheaper than Iron Dome interceptors.

But Arrow interceptors, such as were used in large numbers to shoot down around 120 ballistic missiles fired by Tehran, are off-the-scale more expensive compared even to Iron Dome interceptors, being that they launch into Earth’s atmosphere against a far more advanced “foe.”

The IDF also said it continues to carry out nightly constant resupply missions to forces within Gaza and is taking care of soldiers who are “stuck” there during the Passover holiday season.

This can even include providing vegetarian meals and other specific needs.

In terms of actual activity, the IDF sent out no updates on attacks against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday.

IDF Chief of Staff approves new Gaza battle plans

Despite that, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi approved new battle plans for Gaza on Sunday, though it was unclear if this was more standard plans or a larger move against Rafah.

Next, the IDF said Sunday that it was unaware that reports about potential US sanctions against its Netzah Yehuda Battalion were final.

“If a decision is made on the matter, it will be reviewed,” the IDF said, in its first remarks on the issue.The battalion has been involved in around half a dozen major controversial and violent incidents against Palestinians in the West Bank in recent years.

The military stated that the battalion is “participating in the war in the Gaza Strip, with courage and professionalism, while following the values and spirit of the IDF and the principles of international law.

“In recent years, the battalion’s troops have been at the center of operational activities around the clock, to protect the security of the citizens of the State of Israel, alongside being a leading battalion in the integration of ultra-Orthodox troops in the IDF,” said the IDF.

Regarding the controversial incidents, the army said, "The IDF is working and will continue to work to investigate every exceptional event substantively and in accordance with the law.”

Soldier succumbs to wounds sustained from Hezbollah drone attack

In the North, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke to IDF forces on the border with Syria, telling them that “we are increasing the readiness of our forces for potential attacks and we are clarifying our intelligence on the enemy, including constantly preventing a build-up of Iran-associated forces.”

On the border with Lebanon, Israeli jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in several different locations in southern Lebanon overnight between Saturday and Sunday as well as later Sunday, said the IDF.

Jets attacked an observation post in the Odaisseh area, two military structures in the Khiam area, and facilities with terrorists in the Aytaal-shaab, al-Nukrah, and Majdal-Zun areas.

The IDF confirmed that Hezbollah had fired twice on Rosh Hanikra earlier Sunday. In response, it fired on the sources of the attacks and the al-Katarani area.

Also, Maj. (res.) Dor Zimel, 27, who was wounded in a Hezbollah drone attack in Arab al-Aramshe on Thursday, succumbed to his wounds on Sunday, the IDF announced.

Zimel was set to be married to his fiancée, Shir Sagiv, in just a month. Zimel and Sagiv lived in Even Yehuda.

He had served as a deputy company commander in the 8103rd Battalion of the Etzioni Brigade.