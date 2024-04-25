Between 150,000-200,000 Palestinians leave Rafah due to upcoming IDF invasion 

Around 150,000-200,000 Palestinian civilians have already left Rafah since April 7 and as the military gets ready for a long-discussed invasion, according to the IDF.

At one point, there were around 1.4 million Palestinian civilians in Rafah.

After the IDF withdrew from Khan Yunis on April 7, however, a significant minority of civilians started to stream out of Rafah and back to Khan Yunis or to al-Muwasi on the southern Gaza coast.

The IDF hopes that more civilians will follow this lead as new tent cities are set up for civilians to evacuate Rafah to Khan Yunis, al-Muwasi, and central Gaza.

A more serious push for the IDF to invade Rafah

Further, the IDF's push to start the Rafah invasion has gotten more serious, with some increasing frustration with the war cabinet for not yet having approved the operation. A satellite image shows an overview of a tent camp settlement near Rafah, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 23, 2024. (credit: Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS )

From the perspective of the IDF and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, moving forward with the operation is the only way to break the impasse with Hamash over hostage negotiations as well as to eliminate the terror groups' last relatively large contingent of four battalions (out of an original 24 battalions.)

At the same time, the Nahal Brigade and remaining aspects of IDF Division 162, which have taken the lead in northern Gaza for much of the war, are finally exiting the Strip.

It is anticipated that they will return, possibly also to participate in operations in Rafah, but the IDF high command also believes these forces need a rest, so it was unclear exactly when they would return to combat.

In addition, IDF sources suggested that IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi will appoint a new head of military intelligence to replace the outgoing chief, Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, who announced on Monday that he wished to step down to take responsibility for the failure to foresee and stop Hamas's October 7 invasion of the Israeli South.

Initially, there were questions about whether Halevi would make this appointment or whether the next IDF chief would, given that Halevi is expected to resign in the coming weeks or months for his role in failing to stop October 7.

One possibility is that Halevi will resign after the Rafah invasion.

Another is that he will resign after a large operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon.