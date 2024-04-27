IDF destroys Hamas rockets launch pads that fired at soldiers in Gaza Strip

Terrorists who were preparing to attack IDF forces were eliminated from the air by fighter jets, the IDF announced on Saturday.

During IDF operations, an IAF aircraft attacked a launch site on Friday, from which rockets were fired toward the city of Ashdod.

An aircraft also attacked a launching site in Khan Yunis on Saturday. From this launch site, rockets were fired at IDF throughout the war and had the potential for further rocket launches at Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip.

Striking terror targets

“Combat team forces of the Yiftah Brigade (679) identified a group of terrorists preparing to fire at our forces from a military structure in central Gaza Strip,” a military spokesperson said.

They further reported that “IAF fighter jets attacked the building where the group was operating and eliminated the terrorists.” IDF strikes Hezbollah targets near Ayta Ash Shab. April 24, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Furthermore, the IDF reported that aircraft from the Air Force, in cooperation with the Fire Brigade of the 99th Brigade of the Southern Command, attacked a vehicle in which eight Hamas terrorists were at in the central Gaza Strip.

IAF aircraft have targeted more than 25 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including military structures where armed terrorists operated, ammunition warehouses, and underground infrastructure.