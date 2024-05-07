UN calls on Israel to immediately open Rafah, Kerem Shalom crossings for aid

The United Nations called on Israel to immediately open the Kerem Shalom and the Rafah Crossings into Gaza to allow for the entry of humanitarian assistance on Tuesday.

UN and other international aid agencies said the closures had virtually isolated the enclave from outside aid, and very few stores were available inside.

Red Crescent sources in Egypt said shipments had halted entirely.

In addition to beinga critical entry point for aid, the Rafah crossing was the only exit point for those needing to leave Gaza for medical treatment that is no longer available in the enclave.

The UN warned that Gaza could run out of fuel unless action was taken, which is needed to sustain communications networks and transportation. Smoke rises after an Israeli strike as Israeli forces launch a ground and air operation in the eastern part of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip May 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

“The closure of both the Rafah and Karem Shalom crossings is especially damaging to an already dire humanitarian situation,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters in New York on Tuesday. “They must be re-opened immediately,” he stressed.

The IDF closed the Kerem Shalom crossing from Israel to Gaza, the main entry point for commercial goods into Gaza after a Hamas rocket attack killed four soldiers in that area on Sunday.

The Rafah Crossing was shut down after Israel seized the Palestinian side of the passageway between Egypt and Gaza.

Netanyahu assures the crossing will open

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised US President Joe Biden on Monday that he would reopen Kerem Shalom. Still, according to the UN, no action had been taken on that as of Tuesday.

Guterres said he wanted to “remind Israel of its obligation to facilitate the safe and unimpeded access of humanitarian aid and staff into and across Gaza.”

Andrea De Domenico, who heads the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Palestinian territories, said that Israel has told the crossings would be reopened but had not given a date for the resumption of aid.

Reuters contributed to this report.