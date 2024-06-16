Remembering Eliyahu Moshe Zimbalist, who made aliyah with his family and fell in Gaza

Sgt. Eliyahu Moshe Zimbalist, aged 21, from Beit Shemesh, fell in battle alongside seven soldiers in the Gaza Strip on Saturday. Zimbalist was a woldier in the 601st Battalion in the Combat Engineering Corps, and was killed alongside seven other soldiers from this unit, the IDF announced on Saturday.

His family has was notified, and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant-Major posthumously.

According to Nefesh B'Nefesh, Zimbalist, alongside his family, made Aliyah in 2005.

Zimbalist attended high school at Ahavat Yisrael in Beit Shemesh, and served 1.5 years of Hesder in Shalavim before drafting to the Combat Engineering Corps. Nefesh B'Nefesh noted his friendliness to all he met, in all communities and surroundings.

MAY HIS MEMORY BE A BLESSING | ברוך דיין האמתIt is with broken hearts that we mourn the loss of Sgt. Eliyahu Moshe Zimbalist z"l. We send our love and deepest condolences to Simmy, Sara and the entire Zimbalist family who made Aliyah in 2005, on their tragic loss. Sgt.… pic.twitter.com/nVyAjaS4kk — Nefesh B'Nefesh (@NefeshBNefesh) June 16, 2024

Zimbalist was laid to rest on Sunday, and leaves behind his parents, Simmy, Sara, and the rest of the Zimbalist family.