Terrorists open fire at security forces in West Bank operation, 24 arrested

IDF troops, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police forces arrested during an overnight operation on Tuesday 24 wanted persons in the West Bank, the military announced on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, terrorists shot at a military vehicle in the West Bank, the military said. No injuries were reported; however, hits on the vehicle were identified. The military stated forces subsequently spread throughout the area in search of the terrorists.

In the Balata area of Nablus, forces arrested 14 suspects, confiscated weapons, and destroyed explosive devices.

In Teqoa and Bethlehem, forces arrested four suspects. In Bethlehem, they located a weapons reserve that had been hidden in a structure that included weapon parts, vests, and ammunition and arrested the individual responsible.

The military noted that in Tammun, troops arrested three suspects who were inciting to terror, and a hit was identified at an armed terrorist.

Forces also operated in Ramallah, where they arrested an additional suspect. During the operation, riots erupted in the area, with stones being thrown at the forces, the military noted, adding that forces had responded with riot control measures, and a hit had been recognized. IDF troops operate in the West Bank. June 25, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Two additional suspects were arrested in Beitunia and Bayt Duqu, where terror funds were also confiscated.

Suspects transferred for further questioning

The suspects and weapons were transferred to the security forces for further investigation, the military noted.

In Kalkkis, two Shotguns were confiscated in addition to munition.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, some 4,150 suspects have been arrested in the West Bank, of which 1,750 are affiliated with Hamas.