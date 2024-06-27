Gallant's US meetings expose Netanyahu's fraught relationship with own cabinet

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant addressed reporters on Tuesday evening after a whirlwind of meetings across Washington, further revealing a fundamental rift between himself and Benjamin Netanyahu over the prime minister's public airing of grievances regarding a shipment of weapons the Biden administration paused due to concerns over the IDF's operation in Rafah.

Over the course of three days, Gallant met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, CIA Director Bill Burns, Special Advisors Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein as well as members of Congress from across the aisle.

Discussions ranged from Lebanon to Gaza, Iran, the hostages, and the transition to the next phase in Gaza and its impact on the region.

Gallant refused to discuss the specifics of his conversations regarding the withheld weapons shipment as well as Netanyahu's claims that other arms and munitions have been withheld.

“Our relationship, the atmosphere, and the frank way in which we speak, are very important," Gallant said of his meetings with the Biden administration. "Any obstacles that exist are discussed in closed rooms. I think that this is the way to work between friends and allies.” U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant meet at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

Gallant said he believes allies must do everything to solve issues in closed rooms and that significant progress was made in his meetings this week.

"Obstacles were removed, and bottlenecks were addressed, in order to advance a variety of issues and more specifically the topic of force build-up and supply of munition," he said.

Since speaking with reporters on Tuesday night, Gallant has since publicly aired subtle complaints towards Netanyahu for releasing a video last week accusing the Biden administration of withholding support from Israel.

“Our ties with the United States are the second most important element for Israel’s security, after the IDF," he said. "We need American diplomatic and political support, power projection, supply of munition, and more.”

Hamas and Gaza

Of the war effort in Gaza, Gallant said Hamas as a military formation has mostly been dismantled with the IDF now fighting pockets of resistance.

Troops have destroyed tunnels 40 and 50 meters deep, he said, adding hundreds of kilometers of tunnels with main junctions are destroyed.

“Hamas is a shell with no muscles. It’s time for them to give us the hostages and to create a new life for us and the population," the defense minister said.

The IDF is also operating to block supply chains to Hamas.

Gallant outlined his goals for the next phases of the operation in Gaza, with the first being the return of the hostages.

"We are committed to bringing all the hostages home – with no exception," Gallant said.

In another clear distinction from Netanyahu, Gallant said the State of Israel and the defense establishment are committed to and firmly backing Biden's deal.

Biden has taken to calling the proposal Netanyahu's deal, revealing another jab Gallant's taken at Netanyahu.

"Hamas must accept it or bear the consequences," Gallant said. "We stand together with the rest of the world on this issue."

The following phase is destroying Hamas as a military framework and ensuring they no longer pose a threat to Israel.

Phase "C" will enable a governing alternative in Gaza that isn't Israel and isn't Hamas.

"The only solution for the future of Gaza is governance by local Palestinians. It cannot be Israel and cannot be Hamas," he said.

Gallant said he's personally been in touch with senior UN officials regarding the present issues distributing aid through Gaza due to security challenges with aid workers at risk due to looting and gang activity.

According to Gallant, bringing aid into Gaza was accelerated after his first visit to the US in February.

Gallant said he discussed "day-after" planning with Blinken and other senior officials.

Following phase "D," residents of Northern Israel will return to their communities.

The final phase is deterring Iran and its proxies.

Iran and Lebanon

Gallant described Iran as the head of the octopus with tentacles in Hezbollah, the Houthis, Syrian and Iraqi militias, and others.

“Now is the time to stop Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon," he said. "Time is running out.”

Israel has eliminated over 400 Hezbollah terrorists over the past months, Gallant said, and understands very well that the IDF can inflict massive damage in Lebanon if a war is launched.

Israel will not accept Hezbollah troops and military formations on the Northern border with Israel, he said.

“We do not want war, but Hezbollah is playing a dangerous game and we will not tolerate attacks on our citizens, and tens of thousands of Israelis displaced from their homes," Gallant said. “The goal is to bring our citizens back home safely. We prefer to do it via understandings, but we are preparing for every possible scenario.”