'Determined to continued fighting': Home Front Command chief vows to return North residents

The commanding officer of the Home Front Command, MG Rafi Milo, met with the Executive Officer of the Home Front Command, BG Liron Donnell, on Saturday to discuss the ongoing security situation on Israel’s northern border, the IDF reported the following day.

The meeting delved into preparations needed for the extended conflict with an emphasis on communicating with the North’s remaining civilian population and preparing it for emergency situations.

Milo stated, “We are determined to continue fighting until we fundamentally change the security situation in the North and can bring the residents of the North back home from a place of safety and a sense of security. We are preparing and are prepared for any scenario and any response.

“In recent days, both the IDF and the Home Front Command have significantly strengthened their readiness in close cooperation, both with local authorities and with all IDF units. As of now, the home front is operating without restrictions. We will adjust the guidelines according to the situational assessment. Home Front Command officials meet to discuss security situation in Israel's North, August 3, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"We are continuously distributing and clarifying the guidelines through the Home Front Command's systems and websites. I want to emphasize once again - it is important to adhere to the Home Front Command's guidelines. It saves lives.”

Increasing attacks

On Saturday night, Hezbollah rockets rained down on northern Israel.

The meeting came after Iran’s mission to the UN confirmed to CBS News that Hezbollah would be deliberately targeting civilian populations moving forward.

A number of civilians were already killed by Hezbollah’s rocket attacks, including 12 Druze children in Majdal Shams.