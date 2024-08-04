Emirati team to enter northern Gaza to check feasibility of new hospital - Exclusive

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved in principle a request by an Emirati team to enter the northern Gaza Strip in order to check the feasibility of founding a new Emirati hospital, the Jerusalem Post learned on Sunday.

The Emirati request required that the team, arriving by boat, receive precedence in entry to the Ashdod Port, as well as an exemption for customs payments.

Approval was given only for the team to conduct a preliminary tour in order to check the feasibility of the project. If feasible, the actual founding of the hospital will require approval by Israel's National Security Cabinet.

The request was approved on July 31, and the defense minister's office did not respond right away to the Post's query for further information, such when the team was scheduled to enter the Gaza Strip. A truck carries humanitarian aid across Trident Pier, a temporary pier to deliver aid, off the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, near the Gaza coast, June 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN/FILE PHOTO)

More aid expected to reach Gaza

The report came as part of ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas regarding a temporary ceasefire deal that would include the gradual release of hostages. Israel currently controls the flow of people and goods between northern and southern Gaza, and its ability to continue doing so is reportedly a central point of contention between the sides.

According to a July 31 report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), there are currently 16 partially functional hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including three in North Gaza, seven in Gaza City, three in Deir al Balah, and three in Khan Younis. There were also eight field hospitals, four fully functional and four partially functional.