WATCH: IDF and IDF eliminate 11 terrorists in Jenin, one soldier moderately wounded

In an operation led by the IDF in Jenin, 11 terrorists were eliminated in Israel Air Force (IAF) strikes and exchange of fire with soldiers, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

During the operation, an IDF soldier was moderately injured and taken to a hospital for medical treatment. His family was informed.

IDF soldiers also confiscated numerous weapons held by terrorists. The military noted that the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) had been operating since Monday afternoon in an operation to counter terrorism in Jenin and in neighboring villages in the West Bank.

Armed terrorists eliminated, including those planting explosives

During the operation, the IAF, under the direction of the Shin Bet and IDF, attacked and killed four armed terrorists in the Jenin area. IDF forces also killed seven terrorists in an exchange of fire and injured additional terrorists, including those who threw explosives and tried to plant explosives in the area.

The IDF destroyed several explosives that were planted to harm soldiers, arrested several wanted individuals, and confiscated an M16 rifle. IDF soldiers operate in Jenin, the West Bank, August 6, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Other wanted individuals were arrested and transferred to security forces for further investigation.