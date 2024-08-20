'Sorrow and immense pain': Israeli politicians react to recovery of Gaza hostage bodies

Israeli politicians and leaders reacted on Tuesday to the joint IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) operation that saw the military retrieve the bodies of hostages Nadav Popplewell, Yagev Buchshtab, Yoram Metzger, Haim Peri, Alexander Dancyg, and Avraham Munder from the Khan Yunis area in the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Tonight, our forces returned the bodies of six of our hostages who were held by the murderous terrorist organization Hamas.

"Our hearts ache for the terrible loss. My wife Sarah and I send our condolences from the bottom of our hearts to the families," Netanyahu added.

He thanked the IDF and Shin Bet for their joint operation and affirmed Israel would continue to act to return the hostages.

'We must not stop to return the hostages'

President Isaac Herzog wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, "With great sorrow and immense pain, we send our heartfelt condolences and a warm embrace to the families, loved ones, and friends of the six hostages whose bodies were returned last night from Khan Yunis in a military operation."

"We must not stop for a moment from working in every way possible to bring back all the hostages — the living to their families and the dead to be laid to rest. This is Israel's highest moral duty," he added.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant shared "in the deep grief" of the hostages' families and said Israel "will continue working to achieve the goals of this war - returning the hostages to Israel and dismantling Hamas."

Foreign Minister Israel Katz thanked the security forces for the operation and said he shared in the families' grief.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich noted the "professional and decisive operation conducted by the "excellent security forces," adding that Israel was obligated to end the war with "complete victory and the destruction of Hamas," along with returning all of the hostages.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote on X that the hostages "should be returned only by heavy military pressure, the cessation of fuel and humanitarian aid to terrorism and its supporters."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote it was a "difficult morning with difficult news" and sent his condolences "to the families and everyone in Nir Oz and Nirim."

MK Benny Gantz shared in a post on X, "Six faces and names that this morning symbolize the hourglass that is running out, the magnitude of the responsibility to do everything to return the rest of the hostages home, and for those who are still alive to return alive."

Gantz also recounted his recent encounter with Avraham Munder's daughter, Keren. She "told me how much she awaits and worries for her father and that she is sure that when he returns, he will not stop worrying about all the other hostages and friends of Nir Oz."

Gantz added that "Avraham will no longer get to Hostages Square and will not return alive to his family, and neither will Haim Peri, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell, Alexander Dancyg, and Yagev Buchshtab."

National Unity leader Gideon Sa'ar congratulated "the IDF and the Shin Bet for the important moral operation that expresses the deep commitment to bringing the bodies of the hostages for burial in Israel."