Israel recovers bodies of six hostages from Gaza Strip

Israel recovered the bodies of hostages Nadav Popplewell, Yagev Buchshtab Yoram Metzger, Haim Peri and Avraham Munder from Gaza, including one other who has not yet been named, it was announced on Tuesday.

The bodies of hostages Nadav Popplewell and Yagev Buchshtab were retrieved from Gaza, kibbutz Nirim said on Tuesday, according to Israeli media.

The body of hostages Haim Peri and Yoram Metzger was also retrieved from Gaza, kibbutz Nir Oz said.

Earlier on Tuesday, kibbutz Nir Oz announced that hostage Avraham Munder had been killed in Gaza captivity. His nephew told KAN Reshet Bet that his uncle's body had been recovered from Gaza.

This is a developing story.