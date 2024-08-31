Probe reveals 6,000 Gazans infiltrated Israel during October 7 massacre - report

A staggering 6,000 Gazans infiltrated Israel during the October 7 massacre, nearly double the previously estimated amount, according to a new probe by the Gaza Division that was submitted to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi and published on Saturday on the N12 News site.

This revelation dramatically increases the scope of what was already considered to be one of the most severe breaches of the State of Israel’s security ever recorded.

Of the 6,000 Gazans who crossed into Israel, some 3,800 were identified as Nukhba terrorists – members of Hamas’s elite forces. Additionally, N12 disclosed that according to the findings, 4,300 rockets were fired by some 1,000 terrorists in Gaza, a significantly higher amount than earlier believed.

Both terrorists and looters participated in the attack

The probe also revealed that 2,200 Gazans, including both terrorists and looters, participated in the attack, further escalating the chaos and violence that marked the day. In another significant detail, 119 breaches were discovered in the border fence, almost twice the previously estimated number of 60. Palestinians break into the Israeli side of Israel-Gaza border fence after Hamas terrorists infiltrated areas of southern Israel, October 7, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa)

“These numbers are simply inconceivable. They are double what we knew, and they further reveal the depth of the failure and the strength of Hamas’s raid,” N12 journalist Omri Maniv wrote in a post on X, reflecting on the new data. “The numbers are based on a thorough investigation by the Gaza Division submitted to the chief of staff.”

The IDF responded to the report, stating that “the operational investigation has not yet been concluded and continues in accordance with the situation assessment and operational constraints. Once it is completed, it will be presented to the public in full transparently.”