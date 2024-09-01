IDF discovers body of murdered 'guardian angel' Carmel Gat in Gaza

The body of hostage Carmel Gat was discovered by the IDF in the Gaza Strip, the military announced in a Sunday morning update to its Saturday announcement.

Gat’s body was discovered alongside the bodies of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino.

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the hostages were killed by Hamas shortly before the IDF’s arrival.

Gat, from Tel Aviv, was an occupational therapist.

The 40-year-old was staying at her parents’s home in Kibbutz Beeri on October 7 when Hamas attacked southern Israel. Carmel Gat (credit: Courtesy)

Carmel Gat's support of other hostages

Released hostages described Gat as their “guardian angel,” the Hostage Family Forum said in a statement.

“Carmel is an occupational therapist, full of compassion and love, always finding ways to support and help others. She loved solo travel, meeting new people, live rock music concerts, and was particularly fond of Radiohead," the Forum said.

"On October 7th, while staying at her parents' home in Kibbutz Be'eri, terrorists broke in and kidnapped her around 10:00 AM. After 50 days without a sign of life, the family received testimonies from returned hostages, who described her as their guardian angel. To survive captivity, she taught them meditation and yoga exercises.”