Khan Yunis chief letter begs Sinwar for help with collapsing brigade

The now-deceased Hamas Khan Yunis Brigade Commander Rafah Salame wrote a letter in May, addressed to Gaza Chief Yahya Sinwar where he pleaded for help and described how his forces were significantly damaged, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed on Wednesday.

Salame wrote to Sinwar, and his brother Muhammad Sinwar, that 90-95% of his rockets were gone.

Further, he said that 65-70% of his anti-tank missiles were gone.

Hamas's remaining forces in the Khan Yunis Brigade

In addition, he stated that at least 50% of his forces were killed and that only 25% remained to fight, with another 25% wounded or fleeing. IDF operating in Khan Yunis during third reinvasion (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Even that remaining 25% he said were starting to fall apart.

Salame asked for reinforcements from Sinwar.

Gallant added that help never came from the Sinwar brothers since they were also fleeing from place to place to avoid being caught or killed, and later the IDF found the letter in one of Hamas' headquarters.

On July 13, the IDF assassinated both Salame and Hamas military chief Muhammad Deif in an air strike near Khan Yunis after weeks of tracking the two.

Most of the Khan Yunis brigade was already beaten by early February.