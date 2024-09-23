Israel’s fiercest critics, strongest ally to help open high-level UNGA debate

Israel’s strongest ally and some of its fiercest critics are expected to help open the United Nations high-level debate that begins Tuesday at the General Assembly in New York.

The speeches delivered there over the next week are expected to focus, at least in part, on Israel’s war with Iranian proxy groups Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, with US President Joe Biden opening the event as the second speaker.

According to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, “76 Heads of State; four Vice Presidents; two Crown Princes; 42 Heads of Government; nine Deputy Prime Ministers; 54 ministers; 1 Vice Minister, and 6 others,” will address the UNGA this week.

Some of Israel’s fiercest critics are Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Turkish President Tayyip Recap Erdogan and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Jordan’s King Abdullah will address the plenum on Tuesday. The Palestinian Authority will address the plenum this week as well.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to fly to New York on Wednesday, having delayed his trip by a day due to the escalating IDF attacks against Hezbollah. He delayed his trip by a day, and some pundits are speculating that he might cancel it altogether. Screens show the voting result during the United Nations General Assembly vote on a draft resolution that would recognize the Palestinians as qualified to become a full U.N. member, in New York City, US May 10, 2024. (credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

The UN has him scheduled to speak on Thursday, but sources in Jerusalem say that his address is slated for Friday.

Accusations of genocide against Israel

Turkey plans to use the platform of the UNGA to highlight what it alleges is a genocide unfolding there and will urge international pressure on Israel. Erdogan, along with several Turkish ministers, will take part in the General Assembly in New York.

Turkey, which is a NATO member, has condemned Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip, which came in retaliation for Hamas’ cross-border attack on October 7 last year. Turkey halted all trade with Israel and applied to join a genocide case against it at the World Court.

Israel has repeatedly dismissed the genocide case as baseless, arguing to the court that its operations in the enclave are in self-defense, and that they target Gaza’s ruling terrorist Hamas group.

Erdogan is likely to accuse Israel of "ongoing genocide in Gaza" and repeat his call to reform the UN structure to be more inclusive, a Turkish diplomatic source has said.

The Turkish delegation, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, will press the Gaza issue in all of its meetings and bilateral contacts throughout the week, the source added.

Fidan, on Sunday, urged Muslim counterparts in New York to use their contacts this week to highlight the Gaza issue, the diplomatic source said.

Erdogan has so far met the leaders of Serbia and Albania in New York. The source said he and Fidan would also hold talks to discuss counter-terrorism, mediation, regional ties and investments.