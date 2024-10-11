IDF continues ground op. in Lebanon, Harris calls for de-escalation in the Middle East

A damaged sign is pictured at the headquarters of UNRWA, following an Israeli raid, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, July 12, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS)

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) complex in Jerusalem will be turned into an apartment complex, the Israel Land Authority (ILA) announced on Thursday.

According to the information on the ILA website, the project is already in the preparation stages.

The UNRWA complex, located in Ma'alot Dafna, Jerusalem, is planned to become a housing project with 1,440 units.