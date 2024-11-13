US warns Israel against forcible displacement in Gaza, IDF calls for urgent evacuation in Dahiyeh
Two killed in strike on Nahariya • Army announces 4 more soldiers dead in Gaza • IDF says destroys most of Hezbollah underground Beirut rocket facilities
Two civilians were killed, and two were wounded as a result of a direct hit from a Hezbollah rocket in Nahariya on Tuesday.
The victims were Ziv Belfer, 52, and Shimon Najam, 54.
US warns Israel against forcible displacement, starvation in Gaza
It was also urgently important that Israel pause implementation of a law banning the operation of the UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA, Thomas-Greenfield added.
The United States stressed at the United Nations on Tuesday that "there must be no forcible displacement, nor policy of starvation in Gaza" by Israel, warning such policies would have grave implications under US and international law.
The remarks by US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield came just hours after Washington said its ally Israel was doing enough to address the humanitarian crisis in Israel to avoid facing potential restrictions on US military aid.
IDF spokesperson in Arabic calls for urgent evacuation in Dahiyeh
Various arab networks have reported strikes in Harat Hirch, an area in Dahiyeh, shortly after the IDF spokesperson in Arabic issued an evacuation notice on Wednesday.
US military says it strikes Iran-backed terror facility in Syria
The US military said on Tuesday it had conducted strikes against an Iranian-backed terror group's weapons storage facility in Syria.
Biden to meet with hostage families, speak with Trump on hostage issue
President Biden is expected to meet with the families of seven American hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza on Wednesday, Walla reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The report also stated that Biden expected to discuss the issue of the hostages with President-elect Donald Trump.
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says