Israel reportedly advancing towards Lebanon deal, gaps still remain

An anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from Lebanon, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, October 22, 2024. (photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Hezbollah fired about 250 rockets throughout the day on Sunday, activating some 500 air-raid sirens, in one of its largest attacks in months.

Ceasefire talks with Lebanon continued, while Israeli officials said Hezbollah’s capabilities are plummeting.