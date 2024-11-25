Israel reportedly advancing towards Lebanon deal, gaps still remain
IDF announces military exercise to take place in Eilat area on Monday
Hezbollah fires about 250 rockets, with some direct hits in Center, North
IDF strikes back in Dahiyeh in Beirut and targets Shejaia in Gaza after Hamas rockets.
Hezbollah fired about 250 rockets throughout the day on Sunday, activating some 500 air-raid sirens, in one of its largest attacks in months.
Ceasefire talks with Lebanon continued, while Israeli officials said Hezbollah's capabilities are plummeting.
A military exercise will take place in the maritime area of Eliat city during the early hours of Monday morning, the IDF announced on Sunday evening.
Israel moving towards deal with Lebanon - report
According to the report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to discuss the final details during a security assessment.
Israel has given the green light to advance the US-proposed ceasefire deal with Lebanon, Israeli media reported on Sunday.
However, the reports added, citing Israeli and US officials, that some gaps still remained.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says