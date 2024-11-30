Trump demands a hostage deal, US spec-ops commander arrives in Beirut
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem declares victory against Israel in televised speech
“We won because we prevented the enemy from destroying Hezbollah,” Qassem said.
“We are meeting today in an atmosphere of divine victory,” Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said in a televised speech Friday, adding that the “victory” achieved is greater than the one in 2006.
"We won because we prevented the enemy from destroying Hezbollah, stopped them from ending the resistance, and defeated them because the enemy was forced to justify the agreement," Qassem said.
US Special Forces commander Jasper Jeffers arrives in Beirut to monitor Lebanon ceasefire
Jeffers met with Lebanese Armed Forces commander Gen. Joseph Aoun earlier on Friday to discuss the current situation and to coordinate over southern Lebanon.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Friday night that Special Forces commander Maj.-Gen. Jasper Jeffers arrived in Beirut on Wednesday as part of the ceasefire monitoring and implementation team.
𝐌𝐆 𝐉𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐉𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐂𝐨-𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 pic.twitter.com/Q9235iCrYq— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 29, 2024
Jeffers will serve as co-chair of the team along with Amos Hochstein, who will serve as temporary civilian co-chair until a permanent civilian official is named.
IDF intercept aerial target from the east
The IDF announced it had intercepted a suspicious aerial target that was approaching Israeli territory from the east, according to an update on Friday.
The target was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory.
US Senator Lindsey Graham: 'President-elect Trump wants hostage release deal before inauguration'
"I want people in Israel and in the region to know that Trump is focused on the hostages issue. He wants the killing to stop and the fighting to end."
US Senator of South Carolina Lindsey Graham said on Friday that President-elect Donald Trump wants a hostage release-ceasefire deal before his inauguration on January 20.
Graham made these statements in an exclusive interview conducted by Axios after the senator returned from visiting Israel, where he was quoted saying that "Trump is more determined than ever to release the hostages and supports a ceasefire that includes a hostage deal. He wants to see it happening now.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire went into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.