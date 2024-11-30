Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

Trump demands a hostage deal, US spec-ops commander arrives in Beirut

Trump demands a hostage deal before he comes to office • US Special Forces commander arrives in Beirut • IDF intercept drone from the east

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operate in Nablus, in the West Bank, November 29, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operate in Nablus, in the West Bank, November 29, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem declares victory against Israel in televised speech

“We won because we prevented the enemy from destroying Hezbollah,” Qassem said. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem delivers an address from an unknown location, November 29, 2024, in this still image from video. (photo credit: Al Manar TV/Reuters TV via REUTERS)
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem delivers an address from an unknown location, November 29, 2024, in this still image from video.
(photo credit: Al Manar TV/Reuters TV via REUTERS)

“We are meeting today in an atmosphere of divine victory,” Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said in a televised speech Friday, adding that the “victory” achieved is greater than the one in 2006. 

“We won because we prevented the enemy from destroying Hezbollah, stopped them from ending the resistance, and defeated them because the enemy was forced to justify the agreement,” Qassem said. 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

US Special Forces commander Jasper Jeffers arrives in Beirut to monitor Lebanon ceasefire

Jeffers met with Lebanese Armed Forces commander Gen. Joseph Aoun earlier on Friday to discuss the current situation and to coordinate over southern Lebanon.

By YUVAL BARNEA
Maj.-Gen. Jasper Jeffers, Special Operations Command Central Commander, official portrait. (photo credit: US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE)
Maj.-Gen. Jasper Jeffers, Special Operations Command Central Commander, official portrait.
(photo credit: US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE)

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Friday night that Special Forces commander Maj.-Gen. Jasper Jeffers arrived in Beirut on Wednesday as part of the ceasefire monitoring and implementation team.

Jeffers will serve as co-chair of the team along with Amos Hochstein, who will serve as temporary civilian co-chair until a permanent civilian official is named.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF intercept aerial target from the east

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The IDF announced it had intercepted a suspicious aerial target that was approaching Israeli territory from the east, according to an update on Friday.

The target was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

US Senator Lindsey Graham: 'President-elect Trump wants hostage release deal before inauguration'

"I want people in Israel and in the region to know that Trump is focused on the hostages issue. He wants the killing to stop and the fighting to end."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) gives a statement to the press, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 29, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) gives a statement to the press, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 29, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)

US Senator of South Carolina Lindsey Graham said on Friday that President-elect Donald Trump wants a hostage release-ceasefire deal before his inauguration on January 20.

Graham made these statements in an exclusive interview conducted by Axios after the senator returned from visiting Israel, where he was quoted saying that "Trump is more determined than ever to release the hostages and supports a ceasefire that includes a hostage deal. He wants to see it happening now.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israel at war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire went into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.