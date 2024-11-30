Trump demands a hostage deal, US spec-ops commander arrives in Beirut

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem delivers an address from an unknown location, November 29, 2024, in this still image from video. (photo credit: Al Manar TV/Reuters TV via REUTERS)

“We are meeting today in an atmosphere of divine victory,” Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said in a televised speech Friday, adding that the “victory” achieved is greater than the one in 2006.

“We won because we prevented the enemy from destroying Hezbollah, stopped them from ending the resistance, and defeated them because the enemy was forced to justify the agreement,” Qassem said.