Terrorist responsible for August shooting attack arrested, Trump pushes for pre-office hostage deal
Israel returns bodies of terrorists who carried out shooting near Dead Sea to Jordan • Body of hostage Itai Svirsky discovered by IDF in Gaza
Blinken talks Gaza aid, Syria with Egyptian Foreign Minister Abdelatty
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Wednesday to discuss ongoing efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East, White House Spokesperson Matthew Miller announced.
Blinken reportedly emphasized the importance of ensuring humanitarian aid reaches civilians in Gaza.
The pair were also said to have discussed the importance of establishing a plan for the post-conflict period that provides governance, security, and reconstruction.
Regarding Syria, the Secretary urged de-escalation, protection of civilians and minority groups, and a return to a political process consistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 to end the conflict once and for all, Miller announced.
Trump's envoy meets Qatari, Israeli prime ministers for hostage deal push
The meetings signal that the Gulf state of Qatar has resumed its role as a key mediator after suspending that role last month.
US President-elect Donald Trump's incoming Middle East envoy has met the prime ministers of Qatar and Israel to kick-start Trump's diplomatic push to reach a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal before he takes office on Jan. 20, a source briefed on the talks told Reuters on Wednesday.
Steve Witkoff, the incoming envoy, traveled to Qatar and Israel in late November, the source said.
The meetings signal that the Gulf state of Qatar has resumed its role as a key mediator after suspending that role last month, the source said, adding that negotiators from terrorist group Hamas would likely return to the Qatari capital Doha to facilitate a fresh round of talks soon.
Yamam, ISA arrests terrorist in Nablus hospital, eliminates other terrorists in West Bank
The terrorists eliminated by the IDF, in addition to the one arrested, had been responsible for the August murder of Yonatan Deutsch.
Yamam and ISA forces apprehended the terrorist Ayman Ghanam on Wednesday night from a hospital in Nablus, the IDF announced shortly after the arrest. The military also announced that the terrorist Abd al-Ra’uf Masri was killed during an exchange of fire in early October.
Ghanam was a member of a terror cell responsible for a shooting attack in August which saw the murder of Yonatan Deutsch and the wounding of 32-year-old Anas Jaramana, the military reported.
Ghanam was wounded by an ISA-directed strike in Aqabah in the Jordan Valley on Tuesday, which led to his evacuation to the hospital in Nablus, the IDF said. After the unsuccessful elimination attempt, security forces went on to capture Ghanam alive.
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 10 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire went into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.