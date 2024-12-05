Police arrest illegal resident from West Bank after stealing a car in Ramat Gan

Police arrested a 34-year-old illegal resident from the West Bank on Tuesday following a police car chase in Tel Aviv that ended with a self-inflicted crash, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

Police officers from the Ramat Gan-Bnei Brak Stock Exchange unit began searching for a suspect following a report received from an ituran (a system that provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services) concerning the theft of a car in Ramat Gan.

Once the car was located, a car chase began, with the suspect reportedly driving recklessly until he crashed at Auerbach Square in Tel Aviv. After being identified as a resident of the West Bank, the suspect was transported for medical treatment with light injuries.

With an ongoing investigation, on Wednesday, the Tel Aviv Magistrate Court extended the suspect's detention until Sunday, December 8.