Seven soldiers killed in Lebanon, Gaza, Drone crashed into Yavne building likely from Yemen
IDF troops secure border with Syria • Hamas reportedly submits list of hostages' names for deal
Israel at war: What happened on day 430?
Four soldiers killed in southern Lebanon, first casualties since ceasefire • Three soldiers killed in Gaza strip
Four soldiers were killed in combat in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Monday, as Israel kept lines tight on the Syrian border to be prepared for anything that might affect the stability there.
Tragedy in Gaza: Three Givati Brigade soldiers killed by anti-tank fire in northern Gaza
Twelve additional soldiers were wounded in the same incident.
Three soldiers were killed in northern Gaza on Monday, the IDF announced: St.-Sgt. Ido Zano, St.-Sgt. Barak Daniel Halpern, and Sgt. Omri Cohen.
IDF announces four soldiers killed in southern Lebanon
The four served in the 9263rd Battalion of the 226th Brigade.
The military named the fallen as Maj. (res.) Evgeny Zinershain, 43, from Zichron Ya'acov; Capt. (res.) Sagi Ya'akov Rubinshtein, 31, from Lavi; St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Binyamin Destaw Negose, 28, from Bet Shemesh; and Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Erez Ben Efraim, 25, from Ramat Gan.
Israeli tanks spotted 20 km from Damascus - report
Israeli tanks were spotted approximately 20 km from Damascus, Israeli media reported on Tuesday morning, citing Arab media.
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.