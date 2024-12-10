Seven soldiers killed in Lebanon, Gaza, Drone crashed into Yavne building likely from Yemen

Major (res.) Evgeny Zinershain, Captain (res.) Sagi Ya'akov Rubinshtein, Staff-Sergeant-Major (res.) Binyamin Destaw Negose, and Sergeant-Major (res.) Erez Ben Efraim. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Four soldiers were killed in combat in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Monday, as Israel kept lines tight on the Syrian border to be prepared for anything that might affect the stability there.

The military named the fallen as Maj. (res.) Evgeny Zinershain, 43, from Zichron Ya’acov; Capt. (res.) Sagi Ya’akov Rubinshtein, 31, from Lavi; St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Binyamin Destaw Negose, 28, from Bet Shemesh; and Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Erez Ben Efraim, 25, from Ramat Gan.