Seven soldiers killed in Lebanon, Gaza, Drone crashed into Yavne building likely from Yemen

IDF troops secure border with Syria • Hamas reportedly submits list of hostages' names for deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops conduct operations in UN buffer zones to secure the border with Syria, December 9, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops conduct operations in UN buffer zones to secure the border with Syria, December 9, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel at war: What happened on day 430?

Four soldiers killed in southern Lebanon, first casualties since ceasefire • Three soldiers killed in Gaza strip

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operate in southern Lebanon, November 29, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
IDF soldiers operate in southern Lebanon, November 29, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Four soldiers were killed in combat in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Monday, as Israel kept lines tight on the Syrian border to be prepared for anything that might affect the stability there.

Tragedy in Gaza: Three Givati Brigade soldiers killed by anti-tank fire in northern Gaza

Twelve additional soldiers were wounded in the same incident.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF announces death of three soldiers in Gaza, December 9, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF announces death of three soldiers in Gaza, December 9, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Three soldiers were killed in northern Gaza on Monday, the IDF announced: St.-Sgt. Ido Zano, St.-Sgt. Barak Daniel Halpern, and Sgt. Omri Cohen.

IDF announces four soldiers killed in southern Lebanon

The four served in the 9263rd Battalion of the 226th Brigade.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Major (res.) Evgeny Zinershain, Captain (res.) Sagi Ya'akov Rubinshtein, Staff-Sergeant-Major (res.) Binyamin Destaw Negose, and Sergeant-Major (res.) Erez Ben Efraim. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Major (res.) Evgeny Zinershain, Captain (res.) Sagi Ya'akov Rubinshtein, Staff-Sergeant-Major (res.) Binyamin Destaw Negose, and Sergeant-Major (res.) Erez Ben Efraim.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The military named the fallen as Maj. (res.) Evgeny Zinershain, 43, from Zichron Ya’acov; Capt. (res.) Sagi Ya’akov Rubinshtein, 31, from Lavi; St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Binyamin Destaw Negose, 28, from Bet Shemesh; and Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Erez Ben Efraim, 25, from Ramat Gan.

Israeli tanks spotted 20 km from Damascus - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israeli tanks were spotted approximately 20 km from Damascus, Israeli media reported on Tuesday morning, citing Arab media. 

What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 100 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.